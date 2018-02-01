Mahindra and Mahindra : Auto Sector Sells 52,048 vehicles during January 2018, registers a growth of 32%

MHCV segment grows by 70% at 1,049 vehicles during January 2018

Mumbai, February 1, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced its auto sales performance for January 2018 which stood at 52,048 vehicles, compared to 39,386 vehicles during January 2017, a growth of 32%.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 23,686 vehicles in January 2018, as against 20,169 vehicles during January 2017, registering a growth of 17%. The company's domestic sales stood at 49,432 vehicles during January 2018, as against 37,115 vehicles during January 2017 registering a growth of 33%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 1,049 vehicles for the month, registering a growth of 70%. Exports for January 2018 stood at 2,616 vehicles, a growth of 15%.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, 'We are happy to have begun the calendar year with an overall healthy growth of 32%. We have seen a good growth across our portfolio of products both Personal & Commercial. The growth in the MHCV segment lends credence to the positive momentum in the economy, which can be seen even in the growth numbers of our SCV portfolio. We believe this momentum will continue in our Q4FY2018 numbers. The upcoming Auto Expo will allow Mahindra to display a slew of exciting products and mobility solutions in keeping with automotive trends such as Shared Mobility and Last Mile Connectivity'.

Sales Summary January 2018 January YTD January F18 F17 % Change F18 F17 % Change Passenger Vehicles 23686 20169 17% 200561 190736 5% Utility Vehicles 22235 19217 16% 188345 179185 5% Cars + Vans 1451 952 52% 12216 11551 6% Commercial Vehicles 21002 13890 51% 170361 141657 20% LCV 19309 12737 52% 157296 131179 20% LCV > 3.5T 644 535 20% 5786 5950 -3% MHCV 1049 618 70% 7279 4528 61% 3W 4744 3056 55% 42885 43818 -2% Total Domestic Sales 49432 37115 33% 413807 376211 10% Total Exports 2616 2271 15% 22159 32355 -32% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 52048 39386 32% 435966 408566 7%

