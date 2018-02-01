Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd    M&M   INE101A01026

MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD (M&M)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mahindra and Mahindra : Farm Equipment Sector sells 20,647 units in India during January 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:10am CET

Registers 40% domestic growth for the month

Mumbai, February 1, 2018: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for January 2018.

Domestic sales in January 2018 were at 20,647 units, as against 14,776 units during January 2017. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during January 2018 were at 21,875 units, as against 15,909 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,228 units.

Commenting on the month's performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, 'We have sold 20,647 tractors in the domestic market during January 2018 with a growth of 40% over last year. We believe that increased focus towards agriculture and rural infrastructure in the upcoming annual budget, coupled with good progress in Rabi sowing and improved MSP for Rabi crops, would lead to positive sentiments and drive demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we sold 1,228 tractors, a growth of 8% over January 2017.'

FARM EQUIPMENT SECTOR
January Cumulative January
F17 F18 %Change F17 F18 %Change
Domestic 14776 20647 40% 216602 255696 18%
Exports 1133 1228 8% 12046 12927 7%
Total 15909 21875 38% 228648 268623 17%

*Exports include CKD

About Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 19 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, aerospace, commercial vehicles, components, defence, logistics, real estate, renewable energy, speedboats and steel, amongst other businesses. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,40,000 people across 100 countries.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

Media contact information:
Mohan Nair
Vice President (Communications)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Office Direct Line - + 91 22 28468510
Office Email Address - [email protected]

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:09:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
10:10a MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Auto Sector Sells 52,048 vehicles during January 2018, r..
10:10a MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector sells 20,647 units in India during..
01/31 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : brings an industry first transformation in automotive re..
01/31 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Brings an Industry First Transformation in Automotive Re..
01/31 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Holidays & Resorts India Limited Announces it's Results ..
01/30 MAHINDRA LOGISTICS : reports strong all-round growth in 9MFY18 over 9MFY17; Reve..
01/30 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Lifespaces' Q3 FY18 profits grow by 93% on sequential pe..
01/30 MAHINDRA LOGISTICS LTD'S Q3FY18 CONS : Beats Estimates
01/30 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Tech Mahindra Q3 PAT up 17% YoY
01/29 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Logistics reports strong all-round growth in 9MFY18 over..
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 478 B
EBIT 2018 49 248 M
Net income 2018 41 225 M
Finance 2018 42 359 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 22,19
P/E ratio 2019 19,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 949 B
Chart MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Duration : Period :
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | M&M | INE101A01026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 836  INR
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawan Kumar Goenka Managing Director
Anand Gopal Mahindra Executive Chairman
Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa Chief Financial & Information Officer
Ulhas Narayan Yargop Group CTO & President-Information Technology
Keshub Kailash Mahindra Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD1.92%14 910
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.47%222 838
VOLKSWAGEN6.35%110 626
DAIMLER4.14%97 852
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.92%74 063
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.52%63 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.