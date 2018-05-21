Mail Ru : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) Shareholding

Mail.Ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, hereinafter referred as the 'Company' or the 'Group') announces that it was notified that on 15 May 2018 Jan G.C.M. Buné, Independent Director of the Company and PDMR, acquired 100 Global Depositary Receipts ('GDRs') representing the Company's ordinary shares admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (ISIN US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126).

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:

1. Details of PDMR/PCA a) Name Jan G.C.M. Buné. b) Position / status Independent Director. c) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification. 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Global Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares. b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 100 Regulation S Global Depositary Receipts (ISIN: US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $ 26.858 100 d) Aggregated information 100 $ 26.858 e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-15 UTC. f) Place of the transaction London IOB.

