Mail Ru : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) Shareholding

05/21/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

Mail.Ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, hereinafter referred as the 'Company' or the 'Group') announces that it was notified that on 15 May 2018 Jan G.C.M. Buné, Independent Director of the Company and PDMR, acquired 100 Global Depositary Receipts ('GDRs') representing the Company's ordinary shares admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (ISIN US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126).

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:

1.

Details of PDMR/PCA

a)

Name

Jan G.C.M. Buné.

b)

Position / status

Independent Director.

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification.

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Global Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares.

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 100 Regulation S Global Depositary Receipts (ISIN: US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$ 26.858

100

d)

Aggregated information

100

$ 26.858

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-05-15 UTC.

f)

Place of the transaction

London IOB.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Investors:

Matthew Hammond

Phone: +971 505 56 1315

E-mail: [email protected]

Press:

Olga Zyryaeva

Phone: +7 909 974 5996

E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:04:04 UTC
