Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  MailUp SpA    MAIL   IT0005040354

MAILUP SPA (MAIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MailUp : announced acquisition of residual 30% stake in Acumbamail SL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:24am CEST

The Spanish subsidiary is active in the email marketing field for the Spanish and Latin American markets

MailUp S.p.A. (the 'Company' or 'MailUpGroup'), a company listed on 'AIM Italia / Mercato Alternativo del Capitale', a multilateral trading facility regulated by Borsa Italiana, and operating in the marketing technology industry, announced today that the shareholders holding 30% of the Spanish subsidiary Acumbamail SL ('Acumbamail') exercised the Put Option towards the Company, as per the purchase and shareholders agreements executed on the occasion of the acquisition of a 70% stake in Acumbamail, announced on August 3, 2015. The condition for the exercise was the achievement of certain performance targets for the three-year period 2015-2018, which were positively verified.

The price for the acquisition of residual 30% of Acumbamail share capital amounts to Euro 593 thousand and was paid today from the Company's liquidity.
The value of the 70% stake of Acumbamail share capital as per FY 2017 financial statements is Euro 499 thousand.
In 2017, Acumbamail turnover was Euro 717 thousand (up +59% versus FY 2016), EBITDA was Euro 289 thousand (up +104% versus FY 2016) and Net Profit was Euro 209 thousand (up +97% versus FY 2016).
Acumbamail sales amounted to Euro 234 thousand in Q1 2018 (up +42% versus Q1 2017) and Euro 264 thousand in Q2 2018 (up +58% versus Q2 2017).

Acumbamail is strategic to reinforce MailUp Group's presence in Spanish-speaking Countries and entry-level client segments which are not served by MailUp offer. In detail, Acumbamail operates in the email marketing field, providing a complete suite of Spanish language solutions enabling clients to generate newsletters, email marketing campaigns and transactional messages on a freemium basis. This model involves a free entry level access and use of the platform, which evolves into paying upon reaching certain usage thresholds, thus capturing smallvolume clients serving limited amounts of recipients.

With a population in excess of 500 mln and a growing Internet penetration rate, Spanish-speaking markets (Spain and Latin America) represent one of the fastest-growing landscapes of the international digital economy.

Acumbamail founders, Mr. Rafael Cabanillas Carrillo and Mr. Ignacio Arriaga Sanchez, remain involved in the subsidiary's top management as executive Board Members, with a two-year retention period from the closing, together with Mr. Nazzareno Gorni, founder and CEO of MailUp Group, appointed as Chairman of the Board on July 11, 2018 with deciding vote for strategic matters, to replace Mr. Giandomenico Sica, who resigned on June 11, 2018.

Download the press release

Disclaimer

MailUp S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAILUP SPA
09:24aMAILUP : announced acquisition of residual 30% stake in Acumbamail SL
PU
07/25MAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
07/16MAILUP : announced grant of Eur 5.1 M from Italian Ministry of Economic Developm..
PU
07/09MAILUP : announced +43% increase in Q2 sales
PU
07/03MAILUP : Notification of share capital changes
PU
06/13MAILUP : Announcement under Article 10 of the AIM Issuers’ Regulation
PU
05/09MAILUP : announces the quarterly results (Q12018) related to gross sales in the ..
PU
04/26MAILUP : Announcement under Article 11 of the AIM Issuers’ Regulation
PU
04/18MAILUP : Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
PU
04/17MAILUP : Value Track published an updated report on MailUp Group with a EUR 3.45..
PU
More news
Chart MAILUP SPA
Duration : Period :
MailUp SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAILUP SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nazzareno Gorni Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Monfredini Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michele Cappellini Chief Information Officer
Armando Biondi Independent Director
Micaela Cristina Capelli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAILUP SPA-8.41%38
ORACLE CORPORATION0.15%190 021
SAP6.52%143 766
INTUIT29.46%52 005
SERVICENOW INC36.47%31 591
HEXAGON30.49%20 022
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.