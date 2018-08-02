Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Main Street Capital Corporation    MAIN

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Main Street Capital : Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:46pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently fully exited its remaining investment in Drilling Info Holdings, Inc. ("Drillinginfo" or the "Company"), the leading software, data, and analytics platform for the energy value chain.  Main Street realized a gain of $15.5 million on the exit of its remaining equity investment in Drillinginfo, with this realized value representing an increase in value of $6.5 million above Main Street's fair market value of this investment as of March 31, 2018.

Main Street made its initial investment in Drillinginfo in 2009 to support the Company's acquisition growth strategy, with Main Street's initial investment consisting of a second lien, secured debt investment with an equity warrant participation.  After the initial investment, Main Street made several follow-on debt and equity investments in Drillinginfo.  Main Street's debt investment in Drillinginfo was fully repaid and a portion of its equity interests in Drillinginfo were redeemed during the first quarter of 2012, with Main Street recognizing a realized gain of $9.2 million on that redemption, when a majority portion of Drillinginfo's equity interest was purchased by a leading growth private equity investment firm.  As part of this transaction, Main Street maintained a minority equity stake in the Company.

In July 2018, Main Street realized an additional gain of approximately $15.5 million on the sale of its remaining equity interest in Drillinginfo.  On a cumulative basis since Main Street made its initial investment in 2009, Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return of 50.5% and a 3.9 times money invested return on its debt and equity investments in Drillinginfo.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, President & COO, [email protected]  
Brent D. Smith, CFO, [email protected]                 
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard | [email protected]  
Mark Roberson | [email protected]  
713-529-6600

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-exit-of-portfolio-investment-300690788.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPOR
02:46pMAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment
PR
08/01MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYS : MAIN) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
08/01MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/01MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Regular Monthly Dividend Increase
PU
07/26MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Increase in Commitments Under its Credit Facilit..
AQ
07/20MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Oblig..
AQ
07/20MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Increase in Commitments Under its Credit Facilit..
PR
07/19MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/17MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Confere..
PR
06/28MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
08/01Main Street Capital declares $0.195 dividend 
08/01Stable 9.5% Yield And Shareholder Approval To Increase Leverage 
07/31The MnM Portfolio, June 2018 - Better Late Than Never 
07/30DIVGRO PULSE : July 2018 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.