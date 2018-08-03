Main Street Capital Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/03/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-09B538E023D3A

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 231 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 155 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,43%
P/E ratio 2018 15,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,36x
Capitalization 2 354 M
Chart MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Main Street Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,9 $
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent D. Foster Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dwayne Louis Hyzak President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brent D. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael Appling Independent Director
Joe E. Canon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION0.38%2 354
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.8.86%8 373
ALD18.47%7 158
TOKYO CENTURY CORP10.83%5 765
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-2.50%5 324
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD0.32%5 123
