Mainfreight : Freight Basics - Glossary - Abbreviations

20FT, 20', TEU - Standard 20 foot shipping container

40FT, 20', FEU - Standard 40 foot shipping container

FR - Flat Racks

HC - High Cube container

OT - Open top container

RF/Reefer - Refrigerated Container

B/B, B/Bulk - Break-Bulk

A large shipment, usually too big for a shipping container, that can be loaded directly onto a ship

DG - Dangerous Goods

Goods that could be harmfully to people and the enviroment and may require special handling

FAK - Freight All Kind

Full container load with a combination of freight from different shippers

FCL - Full Container Load

For higher volume shipments at least over 20 cubic metres total

LCL - Less than Container Load

For smaller sea freight shipments that do not require a full container. Minimum shipment size is 1 cubic metre (CBM/M³) to 1 tonne

LSE - Loose Airfreight

Goods travelling by airfreight on its own and not in a consolidation with other freight

LO LO - Lift on Lift off

Term used by carriers when shipping containers are lifed off the vessel (import) or forwarders truck (export) onto the forwarders truck (import) or vessel (export)

GP - General Purpose Container

Otherwise known as a standard container

OOG - Out Of Gauge

When your shipment over hangs the dimensions of a shipping container

RO RO - Roll On Roll Off

When a shipment can either be driven or towed on and off a vessel

SOC - Shipper Owned Container

Shipping container owned by the shipper rather than the shippng line

U.L.D - Unit Load Device

Spealised containers or pallet bases used in cargo aircraft