MAINFREIGHT LIMITED (MFT)

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED (MFT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mainfreight : Freight Basics - Glossary - Abbreviations

05/22/2018 | 03:20am CEST

20FT, 20', TEU - Standard 20 foot shipping container

40FT, 20', FEU - Standard 40 foot shipping container

FR - Flat Racks

HC - High Cube container

OT - Open top container

RF/Reefer - Refrigerated Container

For further information on shipping containers please click here

B/B, B/Bulk - Break-Bulk

A large shipment, usually too big for a shipping container, that can be loaded directly onto a ship

DG - Dangerous Goods

Goods that could be harmfully to people and the enviroment and may require special handling

FAK - Freight All Kind

Full container load with a combination of freight from different shippers

FCL - Full Container Load

For higher volume shipments at least over 20 cubic metres total

LCL - Less than Container Load

For smaller sea freight shipments that do not require a full container. Minimum shipment size is 1 cubic metre (CBM/M³) to 1 tonne

LSE - Loose Airfreight

Goods travelling by airfreight on its own and not in a consolidation with other freight

LO LO - Lift on Lift off

Term used by carriers when shipping containers are lifed off the vessel (import) or forwarders truck (export) onto the forwarders truck (import) or vessel (export)

GP - General Purpose Container

Otherwise known as a standard container

OOG - Out Of Gauge

When your shipment over hangs the dimensions of a shipping container

RO RO - Roll On Roll Off

When a shipment can either be driven or towed on and off a vessel

SOC - Shipper Owned Container

Shipping container owned by the shipper rather than the shippng line

U.L.D - Unit Load Device

Spealised containers or pallet bases used in cargo aircraft

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:19:04 UTC
Financials ( NZD)
Sales 2018 2 545 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 169 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 23,22
P/E ratio 2019 20,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 2 622 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,3  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED1 810
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-3.16%100 433
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.43%66 392
DEUTSCHE POST-14.34%49 734
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON11.59%12 566
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.59%11 367
