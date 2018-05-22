Mainfreight : Freight Basics - Glossary - Abbreviations

20FT, 20', TEU - Standard 20 foot shipping container
40FT, 20', FEU - Standard 40 foot shipping container
FR - Flat Racks
HC - High Cube container
OT - Open top container
RF/Reefer - Refrigerated Container
B/B, B/Bulk - Break-Bulk
A large shipment, usually too big for a shipping container, that can be loaded directly onto a ship
DG - Dangerous Goods
Goods that could be harmfully to people and the enviroment and may require special handling
FAK - Freight All Kind
Full container load with a combination of freight from different shippers
FCL - Full Container Load
For higher volume shipments at least over 20 cubic metres total
LCL - Less than Container Load
For smaller sea freight shipments that do not require a full container. Minimum shipment size is 1 cubic metre (CBM/M³) to 1 tonne
LSE - Loose Airfreight
Goods travelling by airfreight on its own and not in a consolidation with other freight
LO LO - Lift on Lift off
Term used by carriers when shipping containers are lifed off the vessel (import) or forwarders truck (export) onto the forwarders truck (import) or vessel (export)
GP - General Purpose Container
Otherwise known as a standard container
OOG - Out Of Gauge
When your shipment over hangs the dimensions of a shipping container
RO RO - Roll On Roll Off
When a shipment can either be driven or towed on and off a vessel
SOC - Shipper Owned Container
Shipping container owned by the shipper rather than the shippng line
U.L.D - Unit Load Device
Spealised containers or pallet bases used in cargo aircraft