Mainfreight : Freight Basics - Glossary - Terminology

Freight charges are charged out on the chargeable weight of the shipment. This can either be the actual gross weight or the volumetric weight - whichever is greater. Working out the chargeable weight of a shipment is easy.
Airfreight - Take the cubic measurement of you shipment and multiply by 167
EG - Your shipment is 0.45cbm/25kgs, 0.45cbm X 167 = 75.15
The actual weight is 25kgs, the volumetric weight is 75.15kgs making the volumetric weight the chargeable weight
Sea Freight - Ratio is 1CBM = 1 tonne
