Mainfreight : Freight Basics - Glossary - Terminology

MAINFREIGHT LIMITED
Freight Basics - Glossary - Terminology

05/22/2018

Freight charges are charged out on the chargeable weight of the shipment. This can either be the actual gross weight or the volumetric weight - whichever is greater. Working out the chargeable weight of a shipment is easy.

Airfreight - Take the cubic measurement of you shipment and multiply by 167
EG - Your shipment is 0.45cbm/25kgs, 0.45cbm X 167 = 75.15
The actual weight is 25kgs, the volumetric weight is 75.15kgs making the volumetric weight the chargeable weight

Sea Freight - Ratio is 1CBM = 1 tonne

Disclaimer

Mainfreight Limited published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 00:44:01 UTC
Financials ( NZD)
Sales 2018 2 545 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 169 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 23,22
P/E ratio 2019 20,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 2 622 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,3  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Ronald Braid Group Managing Director & Director
Bruce George Plested Executive Chairman
Tim Williams Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Drinkwater Group Manager-Information Technology
Bryan William Mogridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAINFREIGHT LIMITED1 810
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-3.16%100 433
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.43%66 392
DEUTSCHE POST-14.34%49 734
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON11.59%12 566
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.59%11 367
