MAINSTREET BANK
MainStreet Bank : Emerging Developments: New Research on MainStreet Bank and Idaho Independent Bank - A Look Ahead into 2018

03/01/2018 | 01:35pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / Latest key findings by Growth Market Report for all traders, shareholders, and investors of MainStreet Bank (OTCQX: MNSB) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTC PINK: IIBK), including recent technical analysis and consolidated fundamental information.

Growth Market Report Initiates Coverage on:

MNSB DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=MNSB
IIBK DOWNLOAD: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=IIBK

MainStreet Bank (MNSB) REPORT OVERVIEW

On February 27th, 2018, MainStreet Bank closed out the trading session at $19.52 (down 0.66%), compared to the previous day close of $19.65. The volume on the day was 11,806 (up 1,080.60%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 1,000. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MainStreet Bank reported interest income of $29.23MM vs $23.10MM (up 26.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $0.91 (down 6.59%). MainStreet Bank is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018, the report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

Access Growth Market Report's MainStreet Bank Research Report at: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=MNSB

Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) REPORT OVERVIEW

On February 27th, 2018, Idaho Independent Bank closed out the trading session at $12.94 (up 0.15%), compared to the previous day close of $12.92. The volume on the day was 55,920 (up 502.65%), compared to the company's previous day volume of 9,279. Idaho Independent Bank is expected to report earnings on April 12th, 2018, the report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

Access Growth Market Report's Idaho Independent Bank Research Report at: http://GrowthMarketReport.com/signup/?co=IIBK

Our Actionable Research on MainStreet Bank (OTCQX: MNSB) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTC PINK: IIBK) can be downloaded free of charge at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

ABOUT Growth Market Report

It's no secret that Wall Street analysts spend the lion's share of their time focused on large, well-known companies and securities - they make most of their money from investment banking. As a result, small cap companies are relatively underserved when it comes to top-quality research and analysis. Growth Market Report was developed to fill in that gap.

DISCLAIMER

Growth Market Report is neither a registered broker-dealer nor a registered investment advisor. For more information please read our full disclaimer at http://GrowthMarketReport.com/.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the ''Author'') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the ''Reviewer'') represented by a credentialed financial analyst, provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by Growth Market Report. Growth Market Report is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, Growth Market Report, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither Growth Market Report nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jack Sutherland, Media Department
Office: +1 (205) 217-4026
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Growth Market Report


© Accesswire 2018
