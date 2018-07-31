Majesco : Announces New Release of the Insurance Test Automation Framework

Majesco (NYSE American:MJCO), a global provider of core insurance
software and consulting services for insurance business transformation,
announced the release of a new version of the Majesco Insurance Test
Automation Framework, iTAF 2.0. The new version contains significant
enhancements and new capabilities, and is immediately available for use.
The Majesco Insurance Test Automation Framework (Framework) enhances
insurers’ ability to rapidly and cost-effectively integrate their
automation test suites with DevOps tools and frameworks while expanding
automated testing capabilities to include user interface (UI), mobile,
web services, batch process validation, data testing, and file and PDF
verification. The Framework provides a modular capability for a variety
of testing technologies, enabling rapid implementation of wide-coverage
automation and increasing quality without adding significant costs.
“Majesco’s Insurance Test Automation Framework offers several advantages
to the improvement of long-term effectiveness and efficiency of testing
processes,” commented Ganesh Pai, EVP of Majesco Consulting Services.
“Key among these are the breadth of tests and the speed at which tests
can be executed. These changes allow increased test coverage while
lowering manual quality assurance (QA) costs for insurers.”
With increased demands for speed and innovation of core, digital and
data solutions, the Framework offers insurance company QA teams the
ability to continuously evolve their processes, integrate new tools,
improve effectiveness and efficiency of repeatable tests, and expand
support for digital areas such as UI, mobile and web services. Key
benefits of the new Framework include:
-
Comprehensive, end-to-end testing framework with plug-n-play modules
-
Full coverage of insurance business processes with traceability
-
Fully integrated with DevOps model
-
Real-time integration with test and defect management tools
-
App-enabled reporting to all stakeholders
-
Easy plug-n-play for performance and mobile device testing
Majesco Consulting Services provides strategic, value-added services
based on industry-specific frameworks, assets, and expertise to help
insurers accelerate their business priorities and drive achievement of
critical business or project outcomes. Majesco services include Majesco
Enterprise Consulting, Majesco Digital Services, Majesco Data Services,
Majesco ADM Services and Majesco Testing Services.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of insurance. Approximately 160 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market
leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modelling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more information go to www.majesco.com.
