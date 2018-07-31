Majesco : Announces New Release of the Insurance Test Automation Framework

The new version includes significant enhancements and capabilities to enable agility, innovation and speed for insurers

Majesco (NYSE American:MJCO), a global provider of core insurance software and consulting services for insurance business transformation, announced the release of a new version of the Majesco Insurance Test Automation Framework, iTAF 2.0. The new version contains significant enhancements and new capabilities, and is immediately available for use.

The Majesco Insurance Test Automation Framework (Framework) enhances insurers’ ability to rapidly and cost-effectively integrate their automation test suites with DevOps tools and frameworks while expanding automated testing capabilities to include user interface (UI), mobile, web services, batch process validation, data testing, and file and PDF verification. The Framework provides a modular capability for a variety of testing technologies, enabling rapid implementation of wide-coverage automation and increasing quality without adding significant costs.

“Majesco’s Insurance Test Automation Framework offers several advantages to the improvement of long-term effectiveness and efficiency of testing processes,” commented Ganesh Pai, EVP of Majesco Consulting Services. “Key among these are the breadth of tests and the speed at which tests can be executed. These changes allow increased test coverage while lowering manual quality assurance (QA) costs for insurers.”

With increased demands for speed and innovation of core, digital and data solutions, the Framework offers insurance company QA teams the ability to continuously evolve their processes, integrate new tools, improve effectiveness and efficiency of repeatable tests, and expand support for digital areas such as UI, mobile and web services. Key benefits of the new Framework include:

Comprehensive, end-to-end testing framework with plug-n-play modules

Full coverage of insurance business processes with traceability

Fully integrated with DevOps model

Real-time integration with test and defect management tools

App-enabled reporting to all stakeholders

Easy plug-n-play for performance and mobile device testing

Majesco Consulting Services provides strategic, value-added services based on industry-specific frameworks, assets, and expertise to help insurers accelerate their business priorities and drive achievement of critical business or project outcomes. Majesco services include Majesco Enterprise Consulting, Majesco Digital Services, Majesco Data Services, Majesco ADM Services and Majesco Testing Services.

About Majesco

Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and revitalization, a renaissance of insurance. Approximately 160 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management, distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modelling, digital platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services, bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting services and more. For more information go to www.majesco.com.

