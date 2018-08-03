Major Cineplex Public : The Appointment of Executive Officer

- Translation -

No. LMJG/SET/2018/010 August 3, 2018

Subject: Attention:The Appointment of Executive Officer The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandMajor Cineplex Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company to appoint Mr. Narute Jiensnong as Chief Marketing Officer. The effective date is from August 1, 2018 onwards.

