MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC CO LTD (MAJOR)
Major Cineplex Public : The Appointment of Executive Officer

08/03/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

- Translation -

No. LMJG/SET/2018/010 August 3, 2018

Subject: Attention:The Appointment of Executive Officer The President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandMajor Cineplex Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company to appoint Mr. Narute Jiensnong as Chief Marketing Officer. The effective date is from August 1, 2018 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

- Signed -

Yours sincerely,

(Miss Thitapat Issarapornpat) Company Secretary

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED.

Registration No. 0107545000047 1839, 1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36 www.majorcineplex.com

Disclaimer

Major Cineplex Group pcl published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 12:15:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 9 454 M
EBIT 2018 979 M
Net income 2018 1 063 M
Debt 2018 4 321 M
Yield 2018 4,31%
P/E ratio 2018 22,27
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 22 367 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,0  THB
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicha Poolvaraluck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somchainuk Engtrakul Chairman
Thitapat Issarapornpat Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sudaporn Trongpanich Chief Technology Officer
Verawat Ongvasith Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC CO LTD671
TUI2.53%12 195
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS3.69%5 197
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.59%4 797
ILG INC22.12%4 227
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.29%3 384
