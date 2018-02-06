Mallinckrodt : To Present At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Log in
02/06/2018 | 10:46pm CET

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), a leading global specialty pharmaceutical company, will present on Monday, March 5, 2018, at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, 4040 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando, Fla.

Mallinckrodt logo

Mark Trudeau, Mallinckrodt President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company in a presentation at 11:35 a.m. Eastern.   

Individuals who cannot attend the meeting in person can find webcast information at: http://www.mallinckrodt.com/investors. A replay will also be available following the meeting.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and analgesics. The company's core strengths include the acquisition and management of highly regulated raw materials and specialized chemistry, formulation and manufacturing capabilities. The company's Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines and its Specialty Generics segment includes specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and external manufacturing. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Coleman N. Lannum, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Strategy and IRO
314-654-6649
[email protected]

Daniel J. Speciale, CPA
Director, Investor Relations
314-654-3638
[email protected]

Media
Rhonda Sciarra
Senior Communications Manager
908-238-6765
[email protected]

Meredith Fischer
Chief Public Affairs Officer
314-654-3318
[email protected]

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brandmark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners. © 2018 02/18

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-to-present-at-raymond-james-39th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-300594324.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2018
