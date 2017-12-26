Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mallinckrodt PLC    MNK   IE00BBGT3753

MALLINCKRODT PLC (MNK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mallinckrodt : to buy Sucampo for about $840 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 04:10pm CET

Mallinckrodt Plc (>> Mallinckrodt PLC) said on Tuesday it would buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc (>> Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) for about $840 million (£628.8 million) to snap up constipation drug Amitiza and a clutch of experimental rare disease treatments, as it battles declining sales of its biggest drug, Acthar.

Mallinckrodt Plc (>> Mallinckrodt PLC) said on Tuesday it would buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc (>> Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) for about $840 million (£628.8 million) to snap up constipation drug Amitiza and a clutch of experimental rare disease treatments, as it battles declining sales of its biggest drug, Acthar.

Acthar, a treatment for infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis, contributes 42 percent to Mallinckrodt's overall revenue.

But the drug's third-quarter sales of $308.7 million missed analysts' estimates by $17.9 million, according to brokerage Stifel, and the company said it expected a further decline in the fourth quarter.

Previously, Mallinckrodt came under fire for its exorbitant pricing of the drug, which had a price tag of over $34,000 in January.

Mallinckrodt said on Tuesday it offered $18 per Sucampo share held, representing a premium of about 6 percent to the stock's Friday close.

The stock has gained about 14 percent since Dec. 6, a day before Bloomberg reported that Sucampo was considering selling itself after receiving takeover interest.

Sucampo's shares rose 5 percent in early trading, while Mallinckrodt was up 6 percent.

"I'm a little surprised that Mallinckrodt is the buyer," Jason Kolbert, an analyst at Maxim Group, told Reuters, adding the deal value is disappointing to long-term investors in Sucampo, who were banking on the success of its pipeline.

Sucampo is developing drugs for two rare genetic diseases, likely to command a high price if successful, as alternative treatments are sparse.

However, analysts believe Mallinkrodt's valuation of Sucampo seems to be principally based on the value of Amitiza. Sucampo's management is "just grabbing a quick exit strategy" with the deal, Kolbert said.

The equity value of the deal is based on 46.64 million outstanding Sucampo shares as per Thomson Reuters data. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $1.2 billion, the companies said.

Mallinckrodt said it expects to fund the deal through borrowings under an existing revolving credit facility, a new secured term loan facility and cash on hand.

Assuming a first-quarter 2018 close, Mallinckrodt said it expects the deal to add at least 30 cents per share to its 2018 adjusted earnings and at least double that amount in 2019.

Deutsche Bank was Mallinckrodt's financial adviser and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz its legal adviser.

Jefferies LLC served as Sucampo's financial adviser, while Cooley LLP was its legal adviser.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Tamara Mathias and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay

Stocks treated in this article : Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MALLINCKRODT PLC
04:10p MALLINCKRODT : to buy Sucampo for about $840 million
01:46p MALLINCKRODT PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
12:59p MALLINCKRODT : To Acquire Sucampo Pharmaceuticals For Approximately $1.2 Billion
12/22 Corporate America expects tax overhaul to lift spending, earnings
12/22 MALLINCKRODT PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
12/21 MALLINCKRODT : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Results on F..
12/20 MALLINCKRODT : Completes Acquisition of Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, Its Prop..
12/19 MALLINCKRODT PLC : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Earnings Results ..
12/14 MALLINCKRODT : Completes Acquisition of Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, Its Prop..
12/11 MALLINCKRODT : Completes Acquisition of Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, Its Prop..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:06a BIOTECH FORUM DAILY DIGEST : Behind Fate's Rally
09:19a PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am
07:10a Mallinckrodt seals deal for Sucampo Pharma
12/24 MALLINCKRODT : Deferred Tax Benefits Will Not Offset Acthar's Demise
12/22 MALLINCKRODT : Feds' new tax law to be slightly positive on non-GAAP tax expense
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 201 M
EBIT 2017 1 193 M
Net income 2017 437 M
Debt 2017 5 242 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 6,84
P/E ratio 2018 15,33
EV / Sales 2017 2,33x
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
Capitalization 2 216 M
Chart MALLINCKRODT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mallinckrodt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MNK | IE00BBGT3753 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MALLINCKRODT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 31,1 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Trudeau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melvin D. Booth Chairman
Frank Scholz Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Matthew K. Harbaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Romano Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALLINCKRODT PLC-53.19%2 216
ABBVIE56.83%156 556
MERCK KGAA-8.95%13 838
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD33.44%10 922
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC21.78%7 960
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD40.75%5 914
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.