Malvern International PLC    AEC   GB00B04XB679

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/08 05:35:13 pm
4.25 GBp   +54.55%
04:59a MALVERN INTERNA : Trading Update
2017 MALVERN INTERNA : Completion of Acquisition
2017 MALVERN INTERNA : Conversion of Loan into Convertible Loan Note
Malvern International : Trading Update

01/09/2018 | 04:59am CET

Malvern International plc (AIM: MLVN), provider of educational services in the UK, Europe and Asia, is pleased to provide the trading update for its financial year ended 31 December 2017.

  • Turnover for the second half of the year is expected to be more than £2.4 million (H2 2016: £1.9 million), up over 25% on the equivalent period last year.
  • The losses for the second half of the year are expected to be reduced to £0.2 million (H2 2016: losses of £0.9 million).
  • The annual turnover for 2017 is expected to be slightly higher than 2016 at around £4 million, with significant reduction in losses before tax to approximately £0.6 million (2016: £1.3 million).
  • Students numbers are running ahead of last year.
  • The school in London has been leading the progress with record sales and is expected to break even for the year.
  • The newly acquired school in Singapore is progressing well, already attracting market attention and seeing an improvement in sales.
  • Significant growth is expected in 2018 with higher student numbers anticipated in both the UK and Singapore.
  • Attractive and profitable new acquisitions are being considered in the UK, Singapore and New Zealand - to be progressed in 2018.
  • New initiatives in relation to online products are expected to be introduced to the market from January 2018.

Malvern International plc published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 03:59:05 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Malafeh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gopinath Pillai Chairman
Chellapa Panickar Group Chief Financial Officer
Ramasamy Jayapal Non-Executive Director
Haider Mohamedally Sithawalla Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC0.00%4
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)9.79%16 267
KROTON EDUCACIONAL SA1.68%9 537
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC-0.77%4 273
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC0.00%3 638
ESTACIO PARTICIPACOES SA1.46%3 329
