Malvern International : Trading Update

Malvern International plc (AIM: MLVN), provider of educational services in the UK, Europe and Asia, is pleased to provide the trading update for its financial year ended 31 December 2017.

Turnover for the second half of the year is expected to be more than £2.4 million (H2 2016: £1.9 million), up over 25% on the equivalent period last year.

The losses for the second half of the year are expected to be reduced to £0.2 million (H2 2016: losses of £0.9 million).

The annual turnover for 2017 is expected to be slightly higher than 2016 at around £4 million, with significant reduction in losses before tax to approximately £0.6 million (2016: £1.3 million).

Students numbers are running ahead of last year.

The school in London has been leading the progress with record sales and is expected to break even for the year.

The newly acquired school in Singapore is progressing well, already attracting market attention and seeing an improvement in sales.

Significant growth is expected in 2018 with higher student numbers anticipated in both the UK and Singapore.

Attractive and profitable new acquisitions are being considered in the UK, Singapore and New Zealand - to be progressed in 2018.