MAN GROUP PLC (EMG)
Man : Hedge fund Man Group says assets up 4.2 percent in first half

08/01/2018 | 08:40am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Man Group on Wednesday said assets under management rose 4.2 percent in the first six months of 2018, helped by net inflows of $8.3 billion (£6.3 billion).

LONDON (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Man Group on Wednesday said assets under management rose 4.2 percent in the first six months of 2018, helped by net inflows of $8.3 billion (£6.3 billion).

Man Group's total assets under management at the end of June rose to $113.7 billion, up from $109.1 billion at the end of December.

Adjusted profit before tax increased by 5 percent from the first half of 2017, rising to $153 million, from $145 million.

Assets were hindered by investment performance losses of $1.7 billion and negative currency movements of $2 billion as the U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies.

"Given the difficult market backdrop and weaker performance in the first half, funds under management and adjusted profit growth were more limited," Luke Ellis, chief executive officer at Man Group, said in a statement.

Over $1 billion of negative performance was driven by losses in Man Group's Japanese long-only and emerging market long-only strategies, partially offset by gains in European and UK-focused discretionary strategies.

Redemptions rose to $11.6 billion in the six months to June 30, from $9.3 billion the first half of 2017.

Ellis said third-quarter flows will be hit but the withdrawal of a $2.2 billion redemption from a very low margin infrastructure mandate.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 006 M
EBIT 2018 334 M
Net income 2018 202 M
Finance 2018 642 M
Yield 2018 5,20%
P/E ratio 2018 14,49
P/E ratio 2019 11,33
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 3 644 M
Chart MAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Man Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Luke Ellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Edward Hugh Sorrell President & Executive Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Geoff Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Mark Daniel Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAN GROUP PLC-16.10%3 644
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP9.06%43 400
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP13.49%29 444
LEGAL & GENERAL-3.88%20 530
AMUNDI-16.43%14 027
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN15.21%12 869
