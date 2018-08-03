Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund    MZF

MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GRD MUN FUND (MZF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund : Announces Timing of Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:15pm CEST

Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: MZF) today announced the timing of the payment of the liquidating distribution to preferred shareholders. As previously announced, these steps are being taken in connection with the liquidation of the Fund pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation approved by shareholders on July 12, 2018.

The Fund will pay a liquidating distribution to preferred shareholders consisting of the liquidation preference (plus all accumulated but unpaid dividends and other distributions on such shares accumulated to (but excluding) the liquidating distribution date) on August 6, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2018. All preferred shareholders as of the close of business on August 3, 2018 are entitled to receive a liquidating distribution. It is anticipated that trading on the New York Stock Exchange in shares of the Fund’s common stock will cease at the close of the market on August 3, 2018 (i.e., the last day of trading will be August 3, 2018). The Fund expects to make one or more liquidating or other distributions to common shareholders in September 2018.

For tax purposes, shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss with respect to the liquidating distribution equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. In addition, shareholders who hold shares of the Fund may receive a final distribution of net income and capital gains earned by the Fund and not previously distributed prior to liquidation, which may consist of ordinary income, short term capital gain or long term capital gain. The final tax status of distributions made by the Fund, including the liquidating distribution, will be provided to shareholders with the year-end tax reporting for the Fund (including any portion which may be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes, reducing a shareholder’s basis in such shares).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to: market developments, including the successful sale of new preferred securities by the fund identified in this press release; legal and regulatory developments; and other additional risks and uncertainties. None of the Fund or adviser or its affiliates undertake a responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GR
11:15pMANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : Announces Timing of Liquidating Distribut..
BU
07/17MANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : Announces Final Results of Special Meetin..
BU
07/13MANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : Announces Preliminary Results of Special ..
BU
07/13MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GRD MUN FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/12MANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : Declares July Dividend
AQ
07/02MANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : Declares July Dividend
BU
06/14MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GRD MUN FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01MANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : Declares June Dividend
BU
05/14MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GRD MUN FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11MANAGED DURATION INVESTMENT GRADE MU : to Hold Special Shareholder Meeting to Co..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01WEEKLY REVIEW : Municipal Bond CEFs 
07/31Taxable Fixed Income Q2 2018 Review And Outlook 
07/31Tax Efficient Fixed Income Market Commentary - July 2018 
07/31WEEKLY FUND WRAP : Play Nice 
07/29'Income' Returns To The Fixed Income Market 
Chart MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GRD MUN FUND
Duration : Period :
Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Dean Corso President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
W. Thacher Brown Chairman
Ellen Dixon Harvey Independent Trustee
Suzanne P. Welsh Independent Trustee
Thomas Edgar Spock Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANAGED DURATION INVTMT GRD MUN FUND6.70%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.67%7 332
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 252
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.13%3 705
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 102
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.88%1 951
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.