MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Early team news: Bayern Munich v United

08/04/2018 | 10:06am CEST

HOW ARE BAYERN SHAPING UP?

Like United, Bayern have competed in the International Champions Cup during pre-season. The German side started with a 3-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain, which they then followed up with successive defeats to Juventus and Manchester City.

Surprisingly, only one Bayern player - Corentin Tolisso - made it beyond the last-16 stage of the World Cup, meaning new manager Niko Kovac is expected to have most of his first-team squad available for Sunday's game.

The former Croatia captain joined the club in the summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, ironically his first competitive opponents as Bayern boss in next week's German Super Cup final, which is the equivalent of the Community Shield.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE MATCH?

The match will kick off at 19:15 BST on Sunday (20:15 CEST local time) and, like all of United's pre-season games, it will be live on MUTV (UK/IRE only).

In the UK and Ireland, MUTV is available via Sky, Virgin Media and MUTV.com. Outside the UK and Ireland, it can be viewed on MUTV.com, through the MUTV app on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Xbox, and on Roku.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 08:05:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 113,07
EV / Sales 2018 4,67x
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
Capitalization 2 598 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.29%3 377
TUI2.88%12 195
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS3.33%5 197
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.59%4 797
ILG INC20.72%4 227
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.74%3 370
