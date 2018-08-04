Early team news: Bayern Munich v United

HOW ARE BAYERN SHAPING UP?

Like United, Bayern have competed in the International Champions Cup during pre-season. The German side started with a 3-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain, which they then followed up with successive defeats to Juventus and Manchester City.

Surprisingly, only one Bayern player - Corentin Tolisso - made it beyond the last-16 stage of the World Cup, meaning new manager Niko Kovac is expected to have most of his first-team squad available for Sunday's game.

The former Croatia captain joined the club in the summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, ironically his first competitive opponents as Bayern boss in next week's German Super Cup final, which is the equivalent of the Community Shield.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE MATCH?

The match will kick off at 19:15 BST on Sunday (20:15 CEST local time) and, like all of United's pre-season games, it will be live on MUTV (UK/IRE only).

In the UK and Ireland, MUTV is available via Sky, Virgin Media and MUTV.com. Outside the UK and Ireland, it can be viewed on MUTV.com, through the MUTV app on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Xbox, and on Roku.