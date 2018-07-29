Herrera: The Premier League is our main focus

The Reds suffered a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday evening, which was the team's fourth match in the USA following the previous outings against Club America, San Jose Earthquakes and AC Milan.

Due to a touring squad that largely consists of youth players and returning loanees, with only a smattering of first-team regulars, Herrera is rightly not concerning himself with the friendly outcomes.

As he told us at Michigan Stadium, all minds must be fixed on that visit of the Foxes to Old Trafford.