Key quotes: Jose reacts to Bayern Munich defeat

Javi Martinez's second-half header condemned United to a narrow 1-0 defeat in Sunday's friendly at the Allianz Arena as the Reds concluded the pre-season schedule ahead of Friday night's Premier League opener against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Read the key comments from the boss as he spoke to MUTV's Stewart Gardner after the game in Bavaria...

A FANTASTIC EXPERIENCE FOR THE BOYS

'Finally, it's over. Finally, such a difficult pre-season is over. The players were, once more, brilliant, they could not have done better than what they did. Fantastic experience for the boys. There was a moment I was looking to the area and there was Axel [Tuanzebe] centre-back to left, Demetri [Mitchell] left wing-back, [James] Garner on the left of midfield, and [Tahith] Chong. And, at the same time, [Robert] Lewandowski on Axel, [Arjen] Robben on Mitchell, [Leon] Goretzka on Garner and Sulle on Chong. It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic. We were playing against their best team, their complete squad apart from [Corentin] Tolisso.'