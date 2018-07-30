Latest tour news: Reds work in Miami heat

Meanwhile, MUTV caught up with summer signing Diogo Dalot, who is experiencing his first tour with the club. Although he's still unable to play due to an injury he sustained before he joined, the Portuguese defender is thoroughly enjoying life as a Red so far.

'It's my first pre-season with the club and it's very good for me to be here and get to know how things work,' he told the club's official channel.

'My team-mates have received me well and I'm so thankful for that. They are a great team and it's good to have this chance to get to know them better.'