MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
News 
Latest tour news: Reds work in Miami heat

Latest tour news: Reds work in Miami heat

07/30/2018 | 01:27am CEST

Meanwhile, MUTV caught up with summer signing Diogo Dalot, who is experiencing his first tour with the club. Although he's still unable to play due to an injury he sustained before he joined, the Portuguese defender is thoroughly enjoying life as a Red so far.

'It's my first pre-season with the club and it's very good for me to be here and get to know how things work,' he told the club's official channel.

'My team-mates have received me well and I'm so thankful for that. They are a great team and it's good to have this chance to get to know them better.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 23:26:04 UTC
07/20Manchester United expands MUTV 
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
07/06The Runway Is Not Quite Over For Manchester United 
06/19Expect Another Slow Quarter For Manchester United 
05/17Manchester United's Stock Is Overstretched 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 112,60
EV / Sales 2018 4,73x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 2 632 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.55%3 447
TUI5.85%12 416
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.80%5 394
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.81%4 858
ILG INC20.29%4 318
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED11.56%3 462
