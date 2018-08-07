Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Five Premier League fixtures changed for TV

08/07/2018

The derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is the highest-profile change - that will now kick off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 11 November, having originally been pencilled in for the Saturday.

Meanwhile, the visit of Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Saturday 6 October has been pushed back by two and half hours, moving from a 15:00 BST kick-off to 17:30 BST.

Our match at Jose Mourinho's former club Chelsea on Saturday 20 October will now begin at 12:30 BST, which is slightly earlier than the original 15:00 that was marked for Stamford Bridge.

The next change comes on Saturday 27 October for the visit of Everton and that game will now start at 13:30 GMT.

A week later, the kick-off time against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has been brought forward from 15:00 to 12:30 GMT.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:15:10 UTC
