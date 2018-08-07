Manchester United : Five Premier League fixtures changed for TV

The derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium is the highest-profile change - that will now kick off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 11 November, having originally been pencilled in for the Saturday.

Meanwhile, the visit of Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Saturday 6 October has been pushed back by two and half hours, moving from a 15:00 BST kick-off to 17:30 BST.

Our match at Jose Mourinho's former club Chelsea on Saturday 20 October will now begin at 12:30 BST, which is slightly earlier than the original 15:00 that was marked for Stamford Bridge.

The next change comes on Saturday 27 October for the visit of Everton and that game will now start at 13:30 GMT.

A week later, the kick-off time against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has been brought forward from 15:00 to 12:30 GMT.