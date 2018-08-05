Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Five United talking points from the Allianz Arena

08/05/2018
TWO POSSIBLE INJURY CONCERNS

Eric Bailly started the match alongside the returning Victor Lindelof and the pair looked solid during the first half, but our Ivory Coast international unfortunately picked up a suspected injury at the start of the second period and he is presumably now a doubt for the Premier League opener next Friday.

Ander Herrera also walked straight down the tunnel after he was replaced by young James Garner late in the second half. It remains to be seen if the Spaniard has a problem, or whether it is not serious.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 21:20:07 UTC
