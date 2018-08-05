Manchester United : Five United talking points from the Allianz Arena

Eric Bailly started the match alongside the returning Victor Lindelof and the pair looked solid during the first half, but our Ivory Coast international unfortunately picked up a suspected injury at the start of the second period and he is presumably now a doubt for the Premier League opener next Friday.

Ander Herrera also walked straight down the tunnel after he was replaced by young James Garner late in the second half. It remains to be seen if the Spaniard has a problem, or whether it is not serious.