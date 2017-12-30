Manchester United : Lukaku taken off on a stretcher

30/12/2017 18:30, Report by Adam Marshall

Romelu Lukaku was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Manchester United's clash with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Wesley Hoedt headed into the back of Lukaku's head during an aerial challenge and the Reds' top scorer lay flat out on the turf for some time, receiving extensive treatment. Marcus Rashford replaced the Belgian and there was genuine concern among the crowd for the centre-forward, whose injury prompted six minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half.

The medical staff have been assessing the extent of the problem and we will provide any updates when available.

United's next outing is away to Lukaku's former club, Everton, on New Year's Day.