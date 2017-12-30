Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : Lukaku taken off on a stretcher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 07:59pm CET

30/12/2017 18:30, Report by Adam Marshall

Romelu Lukaku was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of Manchester United's clash with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Wesley Hoedt headed into the back of Lukaku's head during an aerial challenge and the Reds' top scorer lay flat out on the turf for some time, receiving extensive treatment. Marcus Rashford replaced the Belgian and there was genuine concern among the crowd for the centre-forward, whose injury prompted six minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half.

The medical staff have been assessing the extent of the problem and we will provide any updates when available.

United's next outing is away to Lukaku's former club, Everton, on New Year's Day.

Manchester United plc published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 18:59:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
03:22a MANCHESTER UNITED : Eden Hazard Rejects Chelsea New Contract Offer Amid Real Mad..
01:21a MANCHESTER UNITED : Carragher accolades Guardiola, dwarfs Mourinho
01:08a ROMELU LUKAKU : Manchester United star suffers head injury, likely out ...
12/30 MANCHESTER UNITED : Willian Shines As Chelsea Crush Stoke
12/30 MANCHESTER UNITED : Romelu Lukaku injured as Manchester United held by Southampt..
12/30 MANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku carried off as Man United draws 3rd straight game
12/30 THE BAYERN BLUEPRINT : how Pep Guardiola moulded Manchester City’s unbeata..
12/30 MANCHESTER UNITED : Lukaku taken off on a stretcher
12/30 LIVERPOOL 2-1 LEICESTER, CHELSEA 5-0 : Premier League –as it happened
12/30 MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0 SOUTHAMPTON : Premier League – as it happened
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/30 Manchester United Has Undertaken A Strategy Of Constant Growth - Is Now The T..
11/26 MANCHESTER UNITED : After Missing The Run, What's Next?
11/16 Manchester United (MANU) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
11/16 Manchester United gains after earnings
11/16 Manchester United beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 585 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 9,77 M
Debt 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 209,96
P/E ratio 2019 126,42
EV / Sales 2018 4,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
Capitalization 2 467 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MANU | KYG5784H1065 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC38.95%3 331
TUI28.95%12 062
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS-19.10%4 941
ILG INC56.74%3 569
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED34.46%2 750
THOMAS COOK GROUP40.94%2 502
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.