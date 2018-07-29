Manchester United : Mourinho confirms surgery for Matic in the USA

There was further concern for United when Chris Smalling was removed from the starting line-up to face Liverpool, just minutes before kick-off as a precautionary measure.
The defender came out of the warm-up but was replaced in the team by Eric Bailly, who partnered Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah in the back three.
United's tour of the United States comes to a close on Tuesday, when the Reds face European champions Real Madrid in Miami.
A match against German champions Bayern Munich brings pre-season to a close on 5 August, before the Premier League campaign gets under way on Friday 10 August, as Leicester City visit Old Trafford.
