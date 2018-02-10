Log in
Manchester United : Sir Alex pays tribute to Liam Miller

02/10/2018 | 05:20pm CET

10/02/2018 15:50,

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson issued a statement on Saturday after learning that Liam Miller has passed away at the age of 36.

Sir Alex, who signed the Republic of Ireland midfielder for the Reds in the summer of 2004, said: 'I am very sad to hear that Liam has died.

'He was a good professional, who served our club in an excellent manner. He was a quiet, unassuming young man and was popular with everyone at Carrington.

'On behalf of all my staff who worked with Liam at the time, we send our deepest sympathy to his family.'

The Reds will wear black armbands, as a tribute to Liam, in Sunday's match against Newcastle United.

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 16:20:03 UTC.

