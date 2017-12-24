Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : Watch Paddy's Christmas dinner on MUTV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 12:04pm CET

24/12/2017 10:24, Report by Adam Marshall. Video by Stephen Bibby

Paddy Crerand was recently joined by fellow Manchester United legends Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson for a special Christmas meal at Arley Hall.

The Cheshire venue, one of the settings for the BBC TV series Peaky Blinders, was graced by the trio for a festive programme to be shown on MUTV at 15:00 GMT on Christmas Day - the same time when the Queen's annual speech appears on other channels.

In our sneak preview clip, Paddy answers a question hidden inside a cracker - what does he know about two new words in the dictionary, YOLO and photobomb?

You can watch the clip in our video player above and be sure to tune in to MUTV on Monday, 25 December, to watch Paddy's Christmas Dinner in full.

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 11:04:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
01:24p MANCHESTER UNITED : Last-minute goal leaves United further behind at the top
12:04p MANCHESTER UNITED : Watch Paddy's Christmas dinner on MUTV
10:44a MANCHESTER UNITED : Drawing forth with thriller of errors
09:47a PREMIER LEAGUE FANS&RSQUO; HALF-TIME : Manchester City to West Ham
09:39a MANCHESTER UNITED : Runaway leader Man City rampant with 101 goals Runaway leade..
09:31a MANCHESTER UNITED : Man City reaches 101 goals in 2017 by routing Bournemouth Ma..
09:20a MANCHESTER UNITED : Aguero still feels at home at Man City and other things lear..
09:19a MANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea left as frustrated as Everton game ends in goalless ..
07:46a MANCHESTER UNITED : Kane hits another hat-trick, United draw at Leicester
05:17a MANCHESTER UNITED : Late Leicester Goal Denies Man United Win
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/30 Manchester United Has Undertaken A Strategy Of Constant Growth - Is Now The T..
11/26 MANCHESTER UNITED : After Missing The Run, What's Next?
11/16 Manchester United (MANU) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
11/16 Manchester United gains after earnings
11/16 Manchester United beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 585 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 9,77 M
Debt 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 212,29
P/E ratio 2019 127,83
EV / Sales 2018 4,56x
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
Capitalization 2 490 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MANU | KYG5784H1065 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC42.46%3 327
TUI28.31%11 902
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS-19.57%4 915
ILG INC55.92%3 514
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED34.91%2 746
THOMAS COOK GROUP36.93%2 450
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.