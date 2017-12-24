Manchester United : Watch Paddy's Christmas dinner on MUTV

24/12/2017 10:24, Report by Adam Marshall. Video by Stephen Bibby

Paddy Crerand was recently joined by fellow Manchester United legends Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson for a special Christmas meal at Arley Hall.

The Cheshire venue, one of the settings for the BBC TV series Peaky Blinders, was graced by the trio for a festive programme to be shown on MUTV at 15:00 GMT on Christmas Day - the same time when the Queen's annual speech appears on other channels.

In our sneak preview clip, Paddy answers a question hidden inside a cracker - what does he know about two new words in the dictionary, YOLO and photobomb?

You can watch the clip in our video player above and be sure to tune in to MUTV on Monday, 25 December, to watch Paddy's Christmas Dinner in full.