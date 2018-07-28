Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
07/27 09:56:05 pm
20.7 USD   -1.43%
Manchester United : Who will Jose select against Liverpool?

07/28/2018 | 08:12am CEST

After draws against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes, and a victory over AC Milan on penalties, Jose Mourinho's men take on Liverpool in Ann Arbor at the Michigan Stadium at 22:05 BST (17:05 local time) in arguably the toughest test so far of Tour 2018, presented by Aon.

Such is the magnitude of the occasion, staged at the second biggest stadium in the world, the boss could field another experienced line-up - as he did against Milan in our previous outing. It remains to be seen, however, if he will stick with a three-man defence or revert to the more familiar four-man backline he deployed in the first two friendlies.

Mourinho will be without at least three first-team regulars, in Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 06:11:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 112,60
EV / Sales 2018 4,73x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 2 632 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.55%3 447
TUI5.85%12 409
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.80%5 305
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.81%4 671
ILG INC20.29%4 200
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED11.56%3 569
