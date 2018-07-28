Manchester United : Who will Jose select against Liverpool?

After draws against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes, and a victory over AC Milan on penalties, Jose Mourinho's men take on Liverpool in Ann Arbor at the Michigan Stadium at 22:05 BST (17:05 local time) in arguably the toughest test so far of Tour 2018, presented by Aon.

Such is the magnitude of the occasion, staged at the second biggest stadium in the world, the boss could field another experienced line-up - as he did against Milan in our previous outing. It remains to be seen, however, if he will stick with a three-man defence or revert to the more familiar four-man backline he deployed in the first two friendlies.

Mourinho will be without at least three first-team regulars, in Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial.