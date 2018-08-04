Manchester United : YouTube channel reaches one million subscribers!

Within 24-hours of launching, Manchester United's dedicated channel had gathered over 150,000 subscribers and 518,653 views on its first video posted, which today has increased to almost 19 million views.

The channel gives fans access to official content and behind the scenes footage, with exclusive features showing the stars of the first team as never before. Fans can also enjoy stats-rich highlights of Premier League matches, classic moments in history and fast-paced videos celebrating Manchester United's legends including Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name just a few.

So far this year, the channel has published 358 videos and amassed nearly 56 million views.

To commemorate this milestone, the club will receive a Gold Play button from YouTube, which recognises Manchester United as one of the biggest and most successful channels on the platform around the world.