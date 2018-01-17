Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : overhaul Spanish pair as Europe's biggest earners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 01:55am CET
Premier League - Manchester United vs Stoke City

Manchester United enjoyed the biggest revenue of any European club in the last financial year after a 32 percent increase propelled them above Real Madrid and Barcelona, UEFA said in an annual report published on Tuesday.

The European Club Football Landscape report said revenues among Europe's 700-odd top-flight clubs totalled 18.5 billion euros (£16.5 billion) for 2016, compared to 16.9 billion the year before and 2.8 billion in 1996.

However, the report acknowledged that nearly half that amount - 9.1 billion euros - was generated by 30 clubs and that the financial gap between the elite ones and the rest was increasing.

English Premier League television revenues were now such that mid-table Bournemouth earned the same as three-times European champions Inter Milan.

United's revenue for 2016 was 689 million euros, compared to 521 million euros in 2015, the report said.

United were followed by Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 620 million), Bayern Munich (592 million), Paris St Germain (542 million) and Manchester City (533 million).

United's operating profit of 232 million euros was also the highest followed by Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and City.

United was also burdened with the highest net debt of 561 million euros, ahead of Benfica, Inter Milan, Juventus and Liverpool.

The report confirmed that the English Premier League enjoys by far the highest revenues in Europe, averaging 244.4 million euros per club.

Next was Germany's Bundesliga with 149.6 million per club followed by Spain (126.3 million) and Italy (100.2 million)

Revenues fell dramatically elsewhere, even in traditional football nations such as the Netherlands (26.7 million) and Portugal (20.3 million).

Greek clubs earned an average of 8.9 million euros while figures for Eastern Europe were even lower at 5 million euros for Hungary, 4.4 million for Czech Republic and 1.5 million for Slovenia.

"Once more, we cannot help but note that the polarisation of commercial and sponsorship revenues between the top tier of clubs and the rest is accelerating," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

"As the guardians of the game, UEFA must ensure that football remains competitive even as financial gaps are augmented by globalisation and technological change."

UEFA analyst Sefton Perry said that "only a limited number of clubs are able to fully exploit the enormous commercial opportunities offered by the global market".

Sixteen of the top 20 clubs in terms of domestic broadcast revenues were English with Manchester United top on 146 million, edging out Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bournemouth earned 99 million euros, level with Inter Milan who, along with Juventus, were the only Serie A side in the top 20.

The report confirmed that transfer spending reached record levels of almost 5.6 billion euros in the European summer of 2017, including six of the top 20 most expensive transfers ever recorded.

Arsenal were the club who made the most from paying fans. UEFA said their yield of 97.8 euros per spectator was the highest in Europe, followed by Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Barcelona, Galatasaray, Manchester City and West Ham United.

(This version of the story corrects to billion in third paragraph)

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

By Brian Homewood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
01:55a MANCHESTER UNITED : overhaul Spanish pair as Europe's biggest earners
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Dubai football academy opens possibilities for UAE footballe..
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Relaxed Mourinho waits on Sanchez deal
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : make breakthrough in José Mourinho contract talks
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba progress encourages Mourinho
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Sanchez transfer ‘hinges on Mkhitaryan deal’, sa..
01/16 SANCHEZ TRANSFER HINGES ON HENRIKH D : Agent
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba laying the foundations for Sanchez at United
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Giggs bags Wales job promises better future
01/16 MANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez close to Manchester United move
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 Risk And Opportunity In A Major Football Club
2017 Manchester United Has Undertaken A Strategy Of Constant Growth - Is Now The T..
2017 MANCHESTER UNITED : After Missing The Run, What's Next?
2017 Manchester United (MANU) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 Manchester United gains after earnings
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 585 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 9,77 M
Debt 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 0,93%
P/E ratio 2018 201,63
P/E ratio 2019 121,41
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capitalization 2 380 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MANU | KYG5784H1065 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.51%3 284
TUI4.16%12 895
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS0.17%5 113
ILG INC2.14%3 609
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.70%2 920
THOMAS COOK GROUP5.37%2 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.