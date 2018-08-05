Match report: Bayern Munich 1 United 0

Log in
08/05/2018 | 10:41pm CEST
Bayern almost scored at the very start of the second half when the powerful Gnabry burst forward, past several defenders, only to drag a shot across goal into the palms of a well-positioned De Gea.

Soon after, Bailly was forced off with an injury and replaced at centre-back by Chris Smalling, possibly providing the manager with a selection headache before Leicester's visit to Old Trafford.

The deadlock was broken on 59 minutes when Martinez rose highest inside the penalty area to nod home from a corner, sending the colourful Allianz Arena into raptures. The venue was obviously packed with Bayern supporters, but our travelling fans remained vocal in the away end and were soon heard singing 'Stand up for the Busby Babes' in a nod to the Munich Air Disaster.

Mourinho made three changes straight after the goal by introducing Scott McTominay, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Phil Jones, with the latter making his first appearance since the World Cup in Russia. A second drinks break of the match followed, on 70 minutes, allowing for the taxing conditions.

The tempo of the prestigious friendly dropped thereafter and both managers made multiple substitutions, perhaps with eyes on more competitive and important matches to come. Jose used every replacement available to him, except 16-year-old prospect Mason Greenwood.

Bayern thought they had doubled their lead on 87 minutes when ex-Chelsea winger Arjen Robben struck past Lee Grant, but the linesman's flag ruled it offside in the last meaningful action of the game. While the defeat was, of course, disappointing, a work-out against top-quality opposition will surely benefit the Reds ahead of the most important match to come - Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester United plc published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 20:40:03 UTC
