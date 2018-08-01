Mourinho: My players have been phenomenal on tour

The Reds signed off a beneficial stay in the United States with an impressive 2-1 victory over European champions Real Madrid in Miami, thanks to first-half goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here is what the boss had to say to reporters in his post-match press conference, before the team set off to fly back to Manchester…
FIRSTLY, A TRIBUTE FOR THE TRAGEDY IN MIAMI
'Our thoughts as a club and as a group go to the victims of the shooting [at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018].'
THE PLAYERS ARE AMAZING PROFESSIONALS
'In relation to the match, the result doesn't change anything. My professional players were amazing all pre-season because they know we play against good teams, against good opponents. We have just a few [senior] players here, lots of kids. Our kids are really, really young because the team of the older ones, the Under-23s, was relegated - the team went to the second division and were relegated, so the quality was not good. So we prefer to bring kids - on the pitch today we had a couple of kids who were 16 years old.
'People like Herrera, Bailly, Darmian, Mata, all these guys, were phenomenal during the whole pre-season, playing almost every minute of every game. So the game today - if [we] win 2-1, we lose 2-1 or draw 2-2, it doesn't change anything but of course I know the players and I know I can count on them. I know that these guys are amazing professionals and I know that they give everything for the club, for the prestige of the club. I know it would have not been nice to come here today and lose 5-1 or 6-1 against Real Madrid. They were phenomenal and Karen [Shotbolt, press officer] knows that they were also phenomenal outside of the pitch with lots of commercial commitments, lots of meets and greets, lots of work with foundations. The guys were absolutely phenomenal.'
