MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
08/01/2018
20.7 USD   +0.49%
Mourinho: My players have been phenomenal on tour

08/01/2018 | 06:38am CEST

The Reds signed off a beneficial stay in the United States with an impressive 2-1 victory over European champions Real Madrid in Miami, thanks to first-half goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here is what the boss had to say to reporters in his post-match press conference, before the team set off to fly back to Manchester…

FIRSTLY, A TRIBUTE FOR THE TRAGEDY IN MIAMI

'Our thoughts as a club and as a group go to the victims of the shooting [at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018].'

THE PLAYERS ARE AMAZING PROFESSIONALS

'In relation to the match, the result doesn't change anything. My professional players were amazing all pre-season because they know we play against good teams, against good opponents. We have just a few [senior] players here, lots of kids. Our kids are really, really young because the team of the older ones, the Under-23s, was relegated - the team went to the second division and were relegated, so the quality was not good. So we prefer to bring kids - on the pitch today we had a couple of kids who were 16 years old.

'People like Herrera, Bailly, Darmian, Mata, all these guys, were phenomenal during the whole pre-season, playing almost every minute of every game. So the game today - if [we] win 2-1, we lose 2-1 or draw 2-2, it doesn't change anything but of course I know the players and I know I can count on them. I know that these guys are amazing professionals and I know that they give everything for the club, for the prestige of the club. I know it would have not been nice to come here today and lose 5-1 or 6-1 against Real Madrid. They were phenomenal and Karen [Shotbolt, press officer] knows that they were also phenomenal outside of the pitch with lots of commercial commitments, lots of meets and greets, lots of work with foundations. The guys were absolutely phenomenal.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:37:05 UTC
