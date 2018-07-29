Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Tour 2018 match report: United 1 Liverpool 4

07/29/2018 | 01:37am CEST

It was Liverpool who had a couple of early sighters with Mo Salah, predictably, the one who was buzzing in and around the United defence. The Egyptian's header forced Lee Grant into a finger-tip save after Mane had found him with a floated ball into the box. From the resulting corner, United were thankful to captain-for-the-day Ander Herrera as he cleared Virgil van Dijk's back-post effort off the line.

Mane found Salah again four minutes later but his tame header was easy for Grant to collect.

At the other end, Mata twice had the ball in the net within a few minutes, after lovely link-up play both times with Alexis, but each time the flag was up for offside.

Jurgen Klopp's men then took the lead on 28 minutes, after Salah was tripped by Demi Mitchell and Mane dispatched the spot-kick with aplomb despite Grant going the right way.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 23:36:02 UTC
