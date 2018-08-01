Tour 2018 match report: United 2 Real Madrid 1

The impressive Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring early on before setting up Ander Herrera for the Reds' excellent second strike. Karim Benzema replied for Real, but Jose Mourinho's men held firm after the break to ensure a winning end to the US trip.

David De Gea played a full 90 minutes in his first pre-season game, while Fred made his maiden start for the club following his summer transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk. At the back, Mourinho deployed a trio of Tim Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay, who played at centre-back for the first time in his senior career. Up front, Juan Mata and Alexis once again led the line and the pair, who have combined brilliantly through the tour, linked well after just five minutes when Alexis found Mata in the area, but the Spaniard miscued his effort and it dropped wide of the target.