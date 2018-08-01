Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 10:02:01 pm
20.7 USD   +0.49%
04:38aTOUR 2018 MATCH : United 2 Real Madrid 1
PU
07/31SPORTS ON TV : July 31, 2018
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNIT : On the air
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tour 2018 match report: United 2 Real Madrid 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:38am CEST

The impressive Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring early on before setting up Ander Herrera for the Reds' excellent second strike. Karim Benzema replied for Real, but Jose Mourinho's men held firm after the break to ensure a winning end to the US trip.

David De Gea played a full 90 minutes in his first pre-season game, while Fred made his maiden start for the club following his summer transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk. At the back, Mourinho deployed a trio of Tim Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay, who played at centre-back for the first time in his senior career. Up front, Juan Mata and Alexis once again led the line and the pair, who have combined brilliantly through the tour, linked well after just five minutes when Alexis found Mata in the area, but the Spaniard miscued his effort and it dropped wide of the target.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 02:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:27aMANCHESTER UNITED : Bale tipped to replace Ronaldo
AQ
04:38aTOUR 2018 MATCH REPORT : United 2 Real Madrid 1
PU
01:38aMANCHESTER UNITED 2-1 REAL MADRID : International Champions Cup – as it ha..
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNITED : hopeful of making one more signing, says Jose Mourinho
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho confident Manchester United will make one more..
AQ
07/31SPORTS ON TV : July 31, 2018
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNITED : On the air
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNITED : Watch Man United train in Miami ahead of clash with Real Mad..
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho's dark mood casts shadow over Manchester United
AQ
07/31MANCHESTER UNITED : hopeful of signing on one more player, Mourinho says
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Manchester United expands MUTV 
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
07/06The Runway Is Not Quite Over For Manchester United 
06/19Expect Another Slow Quarter For Manchester United 
05/17Manchester United's Stock Is Overstretched 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 112,60
EV / Sales 2018 4,73x
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
Capitalization 2 632 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC4.55%3 455
TUI6.55%12 459
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS8.51%5 408
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.96%4 871
ILG INC20.54%4 318
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED9.72%3 462
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.