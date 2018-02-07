Mandarin Oriental International : Annouces New Project In Viña del Mar, Chile

Hong Kong, 7 February 2018 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a new urban resort that is currently under development in Viña del Mar, Chile. The property will be a natural partner to Hotel Santiago, which the Group manages and will rebrand as Mandarin Oriental, Santiago following the first phase completion of a renovation later in 2018.

Mandarin Oriental, Viña del Mar is scheduled to open in 2020 with 195 guestrooms and suites. The property will have a prime oceanfront position with direct beach access and proximity to the city's main shopping destination.

Facilities at the hotel will include an all-day dining venue and bar, as well as a range of flexible meeting facilities, ideal for social and business events. There will also be a boutique Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a fitness centre, a large indoor swimming pool and a dedicated children's swimming pool.

The project developer is HRV S.A., an affiliate of HCC S.A., which is also the owner of Hotel Santiago.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental said, "We look forward to further extending our brand into South America and to introducing Mandarin Oriental's renowned standards of luxury to Viña del Mar. This resort will provide a complementary experience for guests at our Santiago hotel."

Andreas Nauheimer, the owner's representative of HRV S.A. said, "We are very pleased with this second strategic alliance with Mandarin Oriental, one of the most important operators of luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. We are excited that through this alliance we will also bring Mandarin Oriental's luxury experience to Viña del Mar. We appreciate Mandarin Oriental's brand strengths and are certain that this development will help Viña del Mar to continue to grow as a world known tourist destination."

Located on central Chile's Pacific coast, Viña del Mar is within the Valparaiso region, known for its historic quarter and as an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Often referred to as the 'Garden City', and visited for its parks, beaches, entertainment venues and close proximity to the Casablanca Valley vineyards, Viña del Mar has long been a popular weekend destination from Santiago.