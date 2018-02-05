Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mandarin Oriental International Limited    MOIL   BMG578481068

SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Mandarin Oriental International : , Barcelona Offers “A Night At The Opera With Romeo & Juliet" Valentine's Getaway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 09:55am CET

Hong Kong, 5 February 2018 - Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona is offering couples an opportunity to experience the world's most romantic love story in spectacular style. Available from 14 February to 4 March 2018, the hotel's A Night at the Opera with Romeo & Juliet luxury accommodation offer includes premier tickets to a performance of Romeo and Juliet at Barcelona's famous Gran Teatre del Liceu.

Before taking their seats for Romeo and Juliet, guests booking the two-night package will be given a private VIP tour of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, including its historic members-only club, Circulo del Liceo.

Starting at the opera house entrance, the tour will take in the elegant Renaissance-styled Vestibul del Teatre, before continuing to the Hall of Mirrors, which has been a meeting place for the Catalan bourgeoisie for many years. Cava and snacks will then be served at the Circulo del Liceo, an English-style private club with an impressive art collection that has been favoured by local high society since it was founded in 1847.

The opera of Romeo and Juliet holds true to Shakespeare's tragedy thanks to the talent of composer Charles Gounod, one of the great representatives of French lyric drama. It makes a return to the Gran Teatre del Liceu after a 32-year absence.

After the performance, guests will enjoy a romantic dinner with wine pairing at the hotel's Blanc restaurant, run by seven Michelin-starred chef Carme Ruscalleda.

Guests can book this special luxury accommodation package from February 2018 and enjoy an exclusive performance of Romeo and Juliet on any of the following dates during Gran Teatre del Liceu's 2018 season : February 14, 17, 19, 22 and March 2 or 4.

Priced from EUR 1,062, A Night at the Opera with Romeo & Juliet includes:

  • One night's accommodation in a luxurious room or suite (minimum two-night stay)
  • Romantic treat of bottle of cava and chocolates on arrival
  • Daily continental breakfast for two people served in-room or buffet breakfast for two at Blanc restaurant
  • Premier seats for two people at the opera performance
  • Private guided tour of Gran Teatre del Liceu, including a glass of cava at Circulo del Liceo, the opera house's exclusive members-only club
  • Private transfer to and from the opera house
  • Romantic dinner and wine pairing for two at the hotel's Blanc restaurant

The package is valid from 14 February to 4 March 2018, and is subject to opera performance dates; there will be no performance on some nights.

For reservations call Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona at + (34) 93 151 88 88 or visit www.mandarinoriental.com

About Gran Teatre del Liceu Barcelona
Barcelona's opera house, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, stands in the centre of the Old Quarter's bustling La Rambla, the centuries-old iconic promenade that epitomises the city's colourful character. Founded in 1847, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, has remained an important cultural centre and symbol of the city.

About Circulo del Liceo
The opera house's private club, the Circulo del Liceo, is designed in the English style and possess a rich artistic heritage. In addition to having a series of elegant salons, it has a conference room, library, restaurant and many other services, and shares the same iconic building with the Gran Teatro del Liceu. Opened in 1847, the Circulo remains to this day a point of reference for the social and cultural life of Barcelona and Catalonia.

The club's exuberant Art Nouveau decoration is complemented by a significant collection of excellently maintained works of art, many of which are without equal in the city for their importance. The collection includes paintings by Ramon Casas from the Catalan Modernisme movement.

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 08:54:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
09:55a MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Barcelona Offers “A Night At The Opera W..
01/30 LeanIX to Join NASA, U.S. Air Force, and Department of Veterans Affairs on Se..
01/29 LeanIX to Join NASA, U.S. Air Force, and Department of Veterans Affairs on Se..
01/26 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Miami Marathon 2018 Pre- and Postrace Deals
01/23 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Hotel Ritz, Madrid Announces Restoration
01/18 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Embark on a digital escape at Mandarin Orienta..
01/10 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : PilatesPT Founder Hollie Grant, Takes Up Resid..
01/05 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Taipei presents Gourmet Lunch Buffet
2017 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Taipei ranked No. 1 on the list of 'Best Hotel..
2017 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Geneva's Pop-up Chalet-style Restaurant Return..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/04 Jardine Matheson Has Another Great Year
2016 MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Slow And Steady
2016 Jardine Matheson Is Still Probably The Best Way To Invest In Asia
2015 Mandarin Oriental Still Attractive After Rights Offering
2015 Mandarin Oriental International confirms data breach
Financials ($)
Chart MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
Duration : Period :
Mandarin Oriental Internat Technical Analysis Chart | MOIL | BMG578481068 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target -45%
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
Peter James Holland Riley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Stuart Dickie CFO, Executive Director & Head-Investor Relations
Monika Nerger Chief Information Officer
James Arthur Watkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED8.91%2 769
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED3.54%8 305
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.15.11%5 160
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC2.58%4 505
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC1.58%3 855
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.47%3 659
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.