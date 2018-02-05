Hong Kong, 5 February 2018 - Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona is offering couples an opportunity to experience the world's most romantic love story in spectacular style. Available from 14 February to 4 March 2018, the hotel's A Night at the Opera with Romeo & Juliet luxury accommodation offer includes premier tickets to a performance of Romeo and Juliet at Barcelona's famous Gran Teatre del Liceu.

Before taking their seats for Romeo and Juliet, guests booking the two-night package will be given a private VIP tour of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, including its historic members-only club, Circulo del Liceo.

Starting at the opera house entrance, the tour will take in the elegant Renaissance-styled Vestibul del Teatre, before continuing to the Hall of Mirrors, which has been a meeting place for the Catalan bourgeoisie for many years. Cava and snacks will then be served at the Circulo del Liceo, an English-style private club with an impressive art collection that has been favoured by local high society since it was founded in 1847.

The opera of Romeo and Juliet holds true to Shakespeare's tragedy thanks to the talent of composer Charles Gounod, one of the great representatives of French lyric drama. It makes a return to the Gran Teatre del Liceu after a 32-year absence.

After the performance, guests will enjoy a romantic dinner with wine pairing at the hotel's Blanc restaurant, run by seven Michelin-starred chef Carme Ruscalleda.

Guests can book this special luxury accommodation package from February 2018 and enjoy an exclusive performance of Romeo and Juliet on any of the following dates during Gran Teatre del Liceu's 2018 season : February 14, 17, 19, 22 and March 2 or 4.

Priced from EUR 1,062, A Night at the Opera with Romeo & Juliet includes:



One night's accommodation in a luxurious room or suite (minimum two-night stay)

Romantic treat of bottle of cava and chocolates on arrival

Daily continental breakfast for two people served in-room or buffet breakfast for two at Blanc restaurant

Premier seats for two people at the opera performance

Private guided tour of Gran Teatre del Liceu, including a glass of cava at Circulo del Liceo, the opera house's exclusive members-only club

Private transfer to and from the opera house

Romantic dinner and wine pairing for two at the hotel's Blanc restaurant

The package is valid from 14 February to 4 March 2018, and is subject to opera performance dates; there will be no performance on some nights.

For reservations call Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona at + (34) 93 151 88 88 or visit www.mandarinoriental.com

About Gran Teatre del Liceu Barcelona

Barcelona's opera house, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, stands in the centre of the Old Quarter's bustling La Rambla, the centuries-old iconic promenade that epitomises the city's colourful character. Founded in 1847, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, has remained an important cultural centre and symbol of the city.

About Circulo del Liceo

The opera house's private club, the Circulo del Liceo, is designed in the English style and possess a rich artistic heritage. In addition to having a series of elegant salons, it has a conference room, library, restaurant and many other services, and shares the same iconic building with the Gran Teatro del Liceu. Opened in 1847, the Circulo remains to this day a point of reference for the social and cultural life of Barcelona and Catalonia.

The club's exuberant Art Nouveau decoration is complemented by a significant collection of excellently maintained works of art, many of which are without equal in the city for their importance. The collection includes paintings by Ramon Casas from the Catalan Modernisme movement.