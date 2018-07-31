Mandarin Oriental International : To Manage Luxury Resort On Lake Como, Italy

MANDARIN ORIENTAL TO MANAGE LUXURY RESORT ON LAKE COMO, ITALY

Hong Kong, 31 July 2018 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it has taken over management of CastaDiva Resort & Spa, an existing resort on Lake Como, Italy. The property will be rebranded as Mandarin Oriental, Lake Como in spring 2019 following a refurbishment of facilities. This will be Mandarin Oriental's first resort in western Europe and will complement the Group's Milan hotel.

Located on the shores of Lake Como, and surrounded by lush botanic parkland, the resort is a landmark of historic importance, comprising 76 spacious rooms and suites housed in nine villas, dating from the 19th Century. Two of the villas will be bookable in their entirety giving guests their own private retreat. Almost all accommodation has lake views that can be enjoyed from either a balcony or terrace. The resort features four restaurants and bars, including a lakeside terrace for al fresco dining, a large spa with an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor floating pool on the lake. There is also a variety of social and meeting facilities in the resort's grounds.

"We are delighted to be extending the Mandarin Oriental brand to the shores of Lake Como which has long been a destination of choice for luxury travellers. We look forward to bringing the

Group's exemplary service to the resort and to working with our partners to create one of Italy's most exclusive properties," said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Group.

Lake Como has been a popular travel destination for centuries, and is regarded as one of the most beautiful resort areas in northern Italy. The lake is surrounded by villas, gardens and villages and offers visitors a wealth of scenic views, hiking trails, boating and other water activities. It is easily accessed from Milan Malpensa airport.

CastaDiva Resort & Spa was acquired in 2017 by funds managed by Attestor Capital LLP.

-more-

Page 2

About Attestor Capital

Attestor Capital LLP is a value-oriented investment manager with a long-term investment horizon. The Attestor Capital LLP team is based in London and is primarily focused on investing in Europe. It is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under FRN 563879.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 32 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.