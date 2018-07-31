Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mandarin Oriental International Limited    MOIL   BMG578481068

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mandarin Oriental International : To Manage Luxury Resort On Lake Como, Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:43am CEST

MANDARIN ORIENTAL TO MANAGE LUXURY RESORT ON LAKE COMO, ITALY

Hong Kong, 31 July 2018 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it has taken over management of CastaDiva Resort & Spa, an existing resort on Lake Como, Italy. The property will be rebranded as Mandarin Oriental, Lake Como in spring 2019 following a refurbishment of facilities. This will be Mandarin Oriental's first resort in western Europe and will complement the Group's Milan hotel.

Located on the shores of Lake Como, and surrounded by lush botanic parkland, the resort is a landmark of historic importance, comprising 76 spacious rooms and suites housed in nine villas, dating from the 19th Century. Two of the villas will be bookable in their entirety giving guests their own private retreat. Almost all accommodation has lake views that can be enjoyed from either a balcony or terrace. The resort features four restaurants and bars, including a lakeside terrace for al fresco dining, a large spa with an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor floating pool on the lake. There is also a variety of social and meeting facilities in the resort's grounds.

"We are delighted to be extending the Mandarin Oriental brand to the shores of Lake Como which has long been a destination of choice for luxury travellers. We look forward to bringing the

Group's exemplary service to the resort and to working with our partners to create one of Italy's most exclusive properties," said James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Group.

Lake Como has been a popular travel destination for centuries, and is regarded as one of the most beautiful resort areas in northern Italy. The lake is surrounded by villas, gardens and villages and offers visitors a wealth of scenic views, hiking trails, boating and other water activities. It is easily accessed from Milan Malpensa airport.

CastaDiva Resort & Spa was acquired in 2017 by funds managed by Attestor Capital LLP.

-more-

Page 2

About Attestor Capital

Attestor Capital LLP is a value-oriented investment manager with a long-term investment horizon. The Attestor Capital LLP team is based in London and is primarily focused on investing in Europe. It is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority under FRN 563879.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 32 hotels and eight residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.

-end-

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

Abbey Nayor([email protected])

Sally de Souza([email protected])

The Americas

Corporate

Tel: +1 (212) 830 9383

Tel: +852 2895 9160

Vanina Sommer([email protected])

Shevaun Leach([email protected])

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Tel: +33 (1) 70 98 70 50

Tel: +852 2895 9286

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
11:43aMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : To Manage Luxury Resort On Lake Como, Italy
PU
07/29MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Paris to host top Moroccan chef
AQ
07/28MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : A fun-filled and enlightening summer getaway f..
AQ
07/27MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Paris Launches Basquiat & Schiele, Art at Fond..
PU
07/27MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Miami Launches 'Cruise Your Way' Package
PU
07/27MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : New York Launches Exclusive Hamptons Getaway P..
PU
07/26MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Half-Yearly Results Announcement
PU
07/23MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Craig Beattie To Succeed Stuart Dickie As Chie..
PU
07/23MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Canouan Makes Its Debut In The Caribbean
PU
07/20MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : New Family Adventure Offer At Mandarin Orienta..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/03First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Quarterly Commentary Q1 2018 
03/08Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
01/04Jardine Matheson Has Another Great Year 
2016MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Slow And Steady 
2016Jardine Matheson Is Still Probably The Best Way To Invest In Asia 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,28%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 2 951 M
Chart MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mandarin Oriental International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target -27%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter James Holland Riley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
Charles Stuart Dickie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Monika Nerger Chief Information Officer
Elias Edouard Ettedgui Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED15.84%2 951
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-26.40%6 003
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC-2.71%4 414
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-0.81%4 140
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC11.42%4 111
GREAT EAGLE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.98%3 435
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.