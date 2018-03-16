Log in
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP
Manganese X Energy Announces Granting of Options

03/16/2018 | 01:35am CET

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2018) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 950,000 incentive stock options to various Directors, Officers and Consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.20 per option for a period of 2 years from the date of grant and have no vesting conditions. The options are being issued under the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plans which were approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting on April 21, 2016.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
[email protected]
1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kepman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Arsenault Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Roebuck Independent Director
Mark Anthony Billings Director
Luisa Moreno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP48.81%0
BHP BILLITON PLC-5.12%114 860
BHP BILLITON LIMITED-3.15%114 460
RIO TINTO-5.71%93 037
RIO TINTO LIMITED-1.60%93 037
ANGLO AMERICAN15.48%33 820
