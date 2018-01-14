Log in
Manhattan Associates Launches New Branding: Push Possible™

01/14/2018

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), today unveiled Push Possible, new branding designed to reflect the company’s relentless commitment to innovation and expanding suite of business offerings. Built upon Manhattan’s quarter century of commitment to its clients, the new look underscores the company’s unique capacity to unite supply chain, inventory and omnichannel solutions into a customer-centric set of solutions that empower its customers to Push Possible every day.

Founded in 1990, Manhattan is regularly cited as a market leader by the top research and advisory firms because of its innovative and impactful solutions. The evolution of Manhattan’s brand is designed to highlight the company’s expanding solution set and commitment to innovation.

“Push Possible is a bold statement about our future and our ability to help customers transform their businesses,” said Eddie Capel, president and chief executive officer at Manhattan Associates. “Push Possible represents an expansive and dynamic approach to our brand, reflecting the value we bring to a broader base of decision makers, yet it still reflects our unwavering passion for putting customers at the center of everything we do.”

Manhattan’s new brand graphics convey its drive and energy with new photography that reflects the company’s determination, sophistication and dynamism. The new designs will be reflected in a new advertising campaign and in materials that will be unveiled publicly this week at the National Retail Federation’s Retail’s Big Show at the Javitz Center in New York City. Manhattan is a sponsor and exhibitor of the event, the largest annual retail convention in the world. The new branding will appear in the company’s booth, and on its website, social media pages and collateral starting today.  

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact: Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates            
678-597-6988
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
