MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY (MER)
Manila Electric : Meralco ranks among Philippines' Top 20 PLCs under ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard

08/02/2018 | 03:27am CEST

July 31, 2018

Meralco recognized as a Top-Performing PLC in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard

Meralco ranked among the top 20 publicly-listed companies (PLCs) in the Philippines under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) 2017. The award was presented during the Institute of Corporate Directors' (ICD) ACGS Appreciation Ceremony held on July 31, 2018 at the Philamlife Tower, Makati City.

The program was opened with a few words from ICD Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alfredo E. Pascual. He recounted the developments in the field of corporate governance in the country and in the ASEAN region. He noted that the ASEAN Capital Markets Form (ACMF) concluded a review of the Scorecard in 2017 which was done to align with recent developments and emerging corporate governance practices. He congratulated the honorees of the night and challenged them to continue raising the standards of corporate governance in the country.

The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman, Mr. Emilio B. Aquino, delivered the night's keynote address. He was then joined onstage by ICD Chairman Francis G. Estrada, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alfredo E. Pascual, and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jesus P. Estanislao, to present the awards to the PLCs earning the top scores in the 2017 ACGS. Meralco's President and CEO, Mr. Oscar S. Reyes, together with the Head of Legal and Corporate Compliance Officer, Atty. William S. Pamintuan, accepted the award for the company.

Dr. Jesus P. Estanislao, ICD's founder and Chairman Emeritus, proposed a toast to honor the top performing publicly-listed companies and encouraged them to serve as an inspiration to other companies in developing excellent corporate governance programs and practices for the benefit of the investors, other stakeholders, and the country.

Disclaimer

Meralco - Manila Electric Company published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 01:26:01 UTC
