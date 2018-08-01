Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manitowoc Company Inc    MTW

MANITOWOC COMPANY INC (MTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manitowoc : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:28am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

ARMES ROY V

7/31/2018

MANITOWOC CO INC [MTW]

ONE PARK PLAZA, 11270 W.

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

PARK PLACE, SUITE 1000

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53224

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

ARMES ROY V ONE PARK PLAZA

11270 W. PARK PLACE, SUITE 1000 MILWAUKEE, WI 53224

X

Signatures

Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. by Power of Attorney

7/31/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
12:28aMANITOWOC : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
07/31MANITOWOC CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31MANITOWOC : Board of Directors Elects Roy V. Armes as New Director
BU
07/23MANITOWOC : Schedules Second-quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Conference C..
BU
07/20MANITOWOC : Potain and Lift Solutions contribute to stunning Monaco ocean lands ..
PU
07/19MANITOWOC : cranes expedite construction of Athletes’ Village at venue for..
PU
07/18MANITOWOC : delivers five new Grove GMK4090 to Mammoet
PU
07/09MANITOWOC : W.O. Grubb customers experience high performance of Manitowoc MLC300..
PU
07/05MANITOWOC : Indonesian company PT Indopura buys its first Potain cranes
PU
07/03MANITOWOC : successfully manufactures first Grove GRT8100 in Italy
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Manitowoc, Generac downgraded to Sell at Goldman 
06/18Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (6/15/18) 
06/15Top 10 Market Movers With Insider Buying As Of June 14, 2018 
06/15BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 29 
06/06Midday Gainers / Losers (06/06/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 810 M
EBIT 2018 70,0 M
Net income 2018 10,4 M
Debt 2018 133 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 93,46
P/E ratio 2019 19,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 922 M
Chart MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Manitowoc Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,4 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC-35.36%922
KOMATSU LTD-21.04%30 023
PACCAR-8.54%23 016
KUBOTA CORP-17.80%20 976
CNH INDUSTRIAL-10.56%15 772
KION GROUP-19.42%8 361
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.