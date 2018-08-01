Manitowoc : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Date of Event Requiring
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
ARMES ROY V
|
7/31/2018
|
MANITOWOC CO INC [MTW]
|
ONE PARK PLAZA, 11270 W.
|
No securities are beneficially owned.
ARMES ROY V ONE PARK PLAZA
11270 W. PARK PLACE, SUITE 1000 MILWAUKEE, WI 53224
|
X
Signatures
Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. by Power of Attorney
7/31/2018
