Mannatech : Celebrates Growth in Hong Kong Market and China E-Commerce with Gold Coast Incentive Trip

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) a global health and wellness
company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, is
celebrating its strong growth in the Hong Kong market and China
e-commerce with an incentive trip for its highest performers in Asia.
“We’re incredibly excited about this region,” said Mannatech CEO Al
Bala. “Momentum is accelerating in Hong Kong and our ecommerce efforts
in China, and it’s time to reward our Associates who are really growing
their businesses.”
Bala will be accompanying Mannatech’s highest-performing Associates on a
multi-day incentive trip on Australia’s Gold Coast.
“Sales in Hong Kong and China are growing very quickly,” said Tim Chang,
General Manager, Greater China Region, who will join Bala for the event.
“Business is very strong, and our business leaders are doing a wonderful
job communicating the desirability of our products and are attracting
customers at a very rapid pace.”
The Gold Coast Incentive Trip begins March 11 and runs eight days.
Nearly 200 Mannatech Associates & guests will be participating in the
reward celebration.
