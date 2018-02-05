ManpowerGroup : Appoints Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic as Chief Talent Scientist to Lead New Assessment Center of Excellence

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) appoints Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic as Chief Talent Scientist to lead new Assessment Center of Excellence (CoE), effective March 1. Chamorro-Premuzic is an international expert in business psychology, consumer analytics and talent management. He is a published author and currently a Professor of Business Psychology at University College London and Visiting Professor at Columbia University in New York.

"This investment in expertise and the creation of an Assessment Center of Excellence enables us to significantly build our capabilities and deliver even more value to our candidates and clients," said Mara Swan, ManpowerGroup's Executive Vice President, Global Strategy and Talent. "The CoE will support our MyPath™ offering that provides our associates with insight, skills development and career opportunities in in-demand, growth sectors. We're excited to have Tomas join ManpowerGroup - his expertise will be instrumental in helping us provide data-driven insight to enable people to upskill and for companies to predict performance. In this Skills Revolution where skills needs are changing faster than ever, assessment and skills development will be critical for individuals and organizations alike."

Chamorro-Premuzic joins ManpowerGroup from Hogan Assessments, a world leader in personality assessment, leadership and organizational effectiveness, where he was most recently CEO.

