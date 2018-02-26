ManpowerGroup Inc. : Free Research Report as ManpowerGroup’s Quarterly Revenues Advanced 14% and EPS Soared 72.2%

Stock Monitor: Mastech Digital Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, ManpowerGroup's revenues advanced 14% to $5.64 billion compared to $4.96 billion in Q4 2016. On a constant currency basis, the Company's revenues increased 7%. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $5.55 billion.

ManpowerGroup reported net earnings of $216.3 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $127.4 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company stated that discrete net tax benefits positively impacted earnings per share (EPS) by $1.10 in the reported quarter. Excluding the discrete net tax benefits, on a constant currency basis, The Company's net earnings per diluted share increased 8%. The Company's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.05.

For the full year FY17, ManpowerGroup's revenues were $21.03 billion, reflecting an increase of 7% from $19.65 billion in FY16.

ManpowerGroup's net earnings were $545.4 million, or $8.04 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $443.7 million, or $6.27 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's earnings in FY17 included restructuring costs which reduced EPS by $0.41, and discrete income tax benefits in Q1 2017 and Q4 2017 which increased EPS by $1.28.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, ManpowerGroup's Services section in the Americas segment's revenues inched up 0.8% to $1.07 billion compared to $1.06 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating unit profit advanced 8.1% to $57.7 compared to $53.3 in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q4 2017, ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment's revenues surged 25.5% to $2.40 billion compared to $1.91 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating unit profit soared 30.6% to $133.1 versus $101.9 in the year earlier comparable quarter.

ManpowerGroup's Northern Europe segment's revenues advanced 13.7% to $5.64 billion compared to $4.96 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating unit profit totaled $276.6 versus $237.6 in the year ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

ManpowerGroup's free cash flow was $346 million in FY17 compared to $543 million in FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company experienced a positive free cash flow of $99 million compared to $183 million in the year ago same period.

During Q4 2017, ManpowerGroup purchased 205,000 shares of its stock for $26 million, bringing total purchases to 1.9 million shares for $204 million in FY17.

Outlook

For Q1 2018, ManpowerGroup is forecasting EPS to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.68, including a positive impact of tax reform of $0.20 per share and a positive impact from foreign currency of $0.15 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ManpowerGroup's stock climbed 1.02%, ending the trading session at $122.58.

Volume traded for the day: 274.92 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period ? up 13.61%; and past twelve-month period ? up 25.84%

After last Friday's close, ManpowerGroup's market cap was at $8.19 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.21.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors