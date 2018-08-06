Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ManpowerGroup Inc.    MAN

MANPOWERGROUP INC. (MAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ManpowerGroup : President and Chief Operating Officer Darryl Green to Retire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: MAN) ManpowerGroup today announced that Darryl Green has decided to retire as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 31, 2018, due to family health issues.  Green, 58, has been with ManpowerGroup since 2007 and has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team for the past eleven years.  Prior to his appointment as Chief Operating Officer in 2014, Green was President, APME and Northern Europe. 

"Darryl is an exceptional leader in many ways.  He has always delivered strong business results in all the roles he has held and leaves us with a legacy of improved commercial processes, operational excellence and the focus on continuous improvement," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "We have benefitted from his outstanding business acumen and experience and the foundations he has helped create for our accelerated performance and progress.  I want to thank him for his many contributions in making the company stronger and even better prepared for continued success."

The company does not intend to appoint a successor COO.  Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising will assume the responsibilities of this role.

About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for 70 years. In 2018, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the sixteenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements, including with respect to our intentions not to appoint a successor as Chief Operating Officer, that are forward-looking in nature.  The Company's future actions and actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements.  The Company's actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading 'Risk Factors' in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which information is incorporated herein by reference.  

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-president-and-chief-operating-officer-darryl-green-to-retire-300691976.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANPOWERGROUP INC.
01:38pMANPOWERGROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pMANPOWERGROUP : President and Chief Operating Officer Darryl Green to Retire
PR
08/03MANPOWERGROUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/03MANPOWERGROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03MANPOWERGROUP : Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization
PR
08/01MANPOWERGROUP : Outsourcing - an important strategy to ease labour shortages
AQ
07/30FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : ManpowerGroup’s Revenues Surged 9.3%; EPS J..
AC
07/30MANPOWERGROUP : High-Tech Connections Combined with High-Touch Experiences Are t..
AQ
07/28MANPOWERGROUP : How to Attract Millenials and Gen Z to Blue-Collar Jobs
AQ
07/27MANPOWERGROUP : Presents 'Ready for Work' Award at JA Europe Company of the Year..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03ManpowerGroup sets additional 6M-share buyback 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/23ManpowerGroup signs workforce development pledge 
07/20ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) CEO Jonas Prising on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
07/20ManpowerGroup Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.