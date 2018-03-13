Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S.

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers around the world report optimistic hiring Outlooks in Q2 2018, according to the latest ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) Employment Outlook Survey released today. Employers in 43 of 44 countries plan to add staff, with hiring confidence strongest in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S. Hiring intentions strengthen in 17 countries since Q1 including Canada, France, Germany and the UK. Employers in Italy, Switzerland and the Czech Republic report the weakest hiring prospects.

"We are seeing optimism from employers in many countries across the world as the near-term global economic outlook is increasingly positive," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Sustained positive hiring intentions combined with the ongoing impact of technology across all industries mean companies will need to find new ways of upskilling the workforce to help fill vacancies. This must happen at speed and scale. Businesses that are able to find the right balance of technology, talent and human connection will be those that will succeed in this Skills Revolution."

Of over 59,000 employers surveyed across 44 countries and territories, confidence levels have strengthened year-on-year in 25 countries, weakened in 13 and remained the same in five.

Global Hiring Plans by Region

EMEA: Staffing levels are expected to grow in 25 of 26 countries surveyed in the EMEA region, with the only negative Outlook across all countries and territories surveyed reported in Italy (-1).

Employers reporting the strongest Outlooks are in Croatia (+29) (added to the global survey for the first time**) followed by Hungary (+18), Greece (+16) and Turkey (+16)

(+29) (added to the global survey for the first time**) followed by (+18), (+16) and (+16) In the Netherlands , jobseekers can expect the strongest hiring prospects in ten years (+8) led by growth in the Construction sector

, jobseekers can expect the strongest hiring prospects in ten years (+8) led by growth in the Construction sector In Germany , employers are reporting the strongest hiring intentions in six years (+8) driven by strong demand for skilled Manufacturing workers as companies undergo digital transformation

, employers are reporting the strongest hiring intentions in six years (+8) driven by strong demand for skilled Manufacturing workers as companies undergo digital transformation In the UK, employers have recorded their most optimistic jobs forecast in over a year. Job prospects look bright in the Hospitality sector, up fourteen points since this time last year, with employers looking to fill vacancies ahead of Brexit in an industry that is heavily dependent on immigration

The Outlook in France (+4) increases two percentage points quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The strongest forecast comes from large employers with those in Construction reporting some of the most optimistic Outlooks

(+4) increases two percentage points quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The strongest forecast comes from large employers with those in Construction reporting some of the most optimistic Outlooks In Italy employment levels are forecast to decline in six of the ten industry sectors surveyed as employers adopted a watch and wait approach in anticipation of the general election which took place in early March

Asia Pacific: Employers in all eight countries and territories expect staffing levels to increase with hiring sentiment strongest in Taiwan (+26), followed closely by Japan (+24). The most cautious Outlook in the region is reported in China (+8).

Hiring confidence in Japan remains strong and stable with employers reporting the most optimistic forecast since 2007 for the second quarter in a row

remains strong and stable with employers reporting the most optimistic forecast since 2007 for the second quarter in a row Despite the positive uptick in India's hiring intentions over the past two quarters, confidence has fallen as employers report an Outlook of +16, down five percentage points quarter-over-quarter

hiring intentions over the past two quarters, confidence has fallen as employers report an Outlook of +16, down five percentage points quarter-over-quarter China's subdued hiring pace continues at the same level for the third consecutive quarter but improves four percentage points from Q2 2017. The most optimistic Outlooks are reported by employers in the Finance, Insurance & Real Estate sector and Services sector

Americas: Positive Outlooks are reported in all 10 countries surveyed. U.S. employers report the region's most upbeat forecast (+18).

In the U.S., employers report the strongest Outlook in Leisure & Hospitality (+28%) as the economy picks up and Americans dine out. Employers in the Midwest again report the most positive Outlook since 2001

Canadian employers report the strongest hiring prospects in more than six years (+14), improving for the fourth consecutive quarter

Colombian employers report the weakest hiring activity in more than eight years (+6) as hiring Outlooks in Manufacturing fall sharply quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year

*The Net Employment Outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

**No comparable data is available due to Croatia being added to the survey for the first time. The Outlook has not been seasonally adjusted.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for over 400,000 clients and connect 3+ million people to meaningful, sustainable work across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for 70 years. In 2018, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth consecutive year and one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, confirming our position as the most trusted and admired brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com

