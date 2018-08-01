Log in
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP (MANT)
Mantech International Corp : ManTech International Corporation Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/01/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / ManTech International Corporation Class A (NASDAQ: MANT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AA014AC1818DE.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 923 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 81,3 M
Finance 2018 44,8 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 29,26
P/E ratio 2019 27,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 2 284 M
Chart MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Mantech International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Pedersen Executive Chairman
Judith L. Bjornaas CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Mike Uster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry G. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP19.25%2 284
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.00%133 555
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.02%108 541
ACCENTURE4.08%107 452
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.19%59 158
VMWARE, INC.15.38%58 759
