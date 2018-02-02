Manulife Financial : John Hancock Income Securities Trust And John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results Of Annual Meetings Of Shareholders

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At their annual meetings held today, shareholders of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI), each a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC, elected the following thirteen Trustees to continue to serve as members of the Board of Trustees of JHS and JHI: Andrew G. Arnott, Charles L. Bardelis, James R. Boyle, Peter S. Burgess, William H. Cunningham, Grace K. Fey, Theron S. Hoffman, Deborah C. Jackson, Hassell H. McClellan, James M. Oates, Steven R. Pruchansky, Gregory A. Russo, and Warren A. Thomson.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Investments

John Hancock Investments provides asset management services to individuals and institutions through a unique manager-of-managers approach. A wealth management business of John Hancock Financial, we managed more than $148 billion in assets as of September 30, 2017 across mutual funds, college savings plans, and retirement plans.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial

John Hancock Financial is a division of Manulife Financial, a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. Operating as Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, the Company offers clients a diverse range of financial protection products and wealth management services through its extensive network of employees, agents and distribution partners. Funds under management by Manulife Financial and its subsidiaries were C$1 trillion (US$806 billion) as of September 30, 2017. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as 'MFC' on the TSX, NYSE and PSE, and under '945' on the SEHK. Manulife Financial can be found on the Internet at manulife.com.

The John Hancock unit, through its insurance companies, comprises one of the largest life insurers in the United States. John Hancock offers and administers a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, fixed products, mutual funds, 401(k) plans, college savings, and other forms of business insurance. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

