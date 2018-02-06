Exclusive: Manulife weighs U.S. asset sales, decides against John Hancock IPO - sources

Canada's biggest insurer has decided not to pursue an initial public offering or an outright sale of the John Hancock unit, after conducting the review, the people added.

Manulife is looking to monetize its less-attractive insurance assets in the United States, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information was not public.

The sale of these assets, including variable annuity and long-term care businesses, could bring "several billions of dollars," the people added, declining to give the precise value of the assets likely to be sold.

"We have a long-standing policy to not comment on rumour or speculation," a Manulife spokesman said.

Manulife acquired Boston-based John Hancock, one of the biggest life insurers in the United States, for C$15 billion ($12 billion) in 2004 in a deal that doubled the size of the Canadian insurer.

(Reporting by John Tilak, David French and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)