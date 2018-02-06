Log in
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. (MFC)
Exclusive: Manulife weighs U.S. asset sales, decides against John Hancock IPO - sources

02/06/2018 | 10:50pm CET

TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp is weighing the sale of a number of U.S. insurance assets after conducting a strategic review of its U.S. operations including John Hancock, people familiar with the plans told Reuters this week.

Canada's biggest insurer has decided not to pursue an initial public offering or an outright sale of the John Hancock unit, after conducting the review, the people added.

Manulife is looking to monetize its less-attractive insurance assets in the United States, according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information was not public.

The sale of these assets, including variable annuity and long-term care businesses, could bring "several billions of dollars," the people added, declining to give the precise value of the assets likely to be sold.

"We have a long-standing policy to not comment on rumour or speculation," a Manulife spokesman said.

Manulife acquired Boston-based John Hancock, one of the biggest life insurers in the United States, for C$15 billion ($12 billion) in 2004 in a deal that doubled the size of the Canadian insurer.

(Reporting by John Tilak, David French and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Reese)

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 57 346 M
EBIT 2017 3 375 M
Net income 2017 1 776 M
Finance 2017 6 541 M
Yield 2017 3,25%
P/E ratio 2017 26,99
P/E ratio 2018 9,41
EV / Sales 2017 0,74x
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capitalization 49 209 M
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MFC | CA56501R1064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard B. DeWolfe Chairman
Linda Mantia Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Gregory A. Framke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-5.19%39 220
AXA6.55%79 116
PRUDENTIAL-3.15%66 703
METLIFE-5.93%48 290
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL2.04%47 681
AFLAC1.33%33 893
