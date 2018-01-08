Manx Telecom : Enter Manx Telecom Parish Walk before Jan 31st to get maximum entry discount

Enter Manx Telecom Parish Walk before Jan 31 to get maximum entry discount

If you enter the Manx Telecom Parish Walk before January 31 you can get a £10 discount on the full entry, and another £5 off if you are a Manx Telecom mobile customer.

Entry costs just £30 before that date, or £25 if you are a Manx Telecom mobile customer. All entries must be made online at www.parishwalk.com - from February 1 to March 31 the fee is £35, and it is £40 from April 1 until the final closing date on May 6.

The Island's most popular mass participation sports event will take place on Saturday June 23 and, as always, the 85-mile race starts at the NSC and finishes near the war memorial on Douglas Promenade. Certificates will be awarded to all walkers who complete the full distance in under 24 hours. Sub 18 hour finishers receive a gold certificate, 18 to 21 hour finishers receive silver, and 21 to 24 hour finishers, bronze. For 2018, there will again be Corporate Team and Overall Team awards, and a competition for younger walkers aged 18 to 21 completing the 32.5 miles to Peel.

The popular 'Strictly Parish' evening which features expert advice for walkers of all abilities will be held on February 27 at Keyll Darree Education and Training Centre near to Noble's Hospital - more details will be announced nearer the time.

Manx Telecom has been the Parish Walk's title sponsor since 2012, but the company's support for the event goes back to 2007 when it began sponsoring the official timing and results service.

The official race timing for the 2018 event will be provided by Manx Timing Solutions, and the www.parishwalk.com website has recently been redesigned by 3legs.com