Manz : 26 July 2018 CEO Eckhard Hoerner-Marass to leave Manz AG at his own request at the end of 2018

26.07.2018 19:55:00 CEST, Reutlingen

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass will leave the Management Board of Manz AG, Reutlingen, at his own request at the end of 2018.

Mr. Hoerner-Marass has been a member of the Managing Board since October 2016 and Chairman since July 2017, and today he agreed with the Supervisory Board to shorten his original term of office until 31 December 2019 by one year.

Mr. Hoerner-Marass started as CRO and has been responsible for the restructuring and realignment of the Manz Group, which still falls within his Managing Board responsibilities today.

The earlier than expected achievement of the milestones agreed with the Supervisory Board allows an advanced and structured handover to the new Managing Board team.

The Supervisory Board regrets the leave of Mr. Hoerner-Marass, thanks him warmly for his commitment and successful work for the benefit of the company as well as of its employees and wishes Mr. Hoerner-Marass all the best for his private and professional future.

The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Managing Board member Martin Drasch as future Chairman of the Managing Board.