Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Manz AG    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG (M5Z)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manz : 26 July 2018 CEO Eckhard Hoerner-Marass to leave Manz AG at his own request at the end of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 02:21pm EDT

26.07.2018 19:55:00 CEST, Reutlingen

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass will leave the Management Board of Manz AG, Reutlingen, at his own request at the end of 2018.
Mr. Hoerner-Marass has been a member of the Managing Board since October 2016 and Chairman since July 2017, and today he agreed with the Supervisory Board to shorten his original term of office until 31 December 2019 by one year.
Mr. Hoerner-Marass started as CRO and has been responsible for the restructuring and realignment of the Manz Group, which still falls within his Managing Board responsibilities today.
The earlier than expected achievement of the milestones agreed with the Supervisory Board allows an advanced and structured handover to the new Managing Board team.

The Supervisory Board regrets the leave of Mr. Hoerner-Marass, thanks him warmly for his commitment and successful work for the benefit of the company as well as of its employees and wishes Mr. Hoerner-Marass all the best for his private and professional future.
The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Managing Board member Martin Drasch as future Chairman of the Managing Board.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Manz AG published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANZ AG
02:21pMANZ : 26 July 2018 CEO Eckhard Hoerner-Marass to leave Manz AG at his own reque..
PU
02:15p26 JULY 2018 19 : 53:00 CEST CEO Hoerner-Marass to leave Manz AG at his own requ..
PU
01:55pMANZ AG : CEO Eckhard Hoerner-Marass to leave Manz AG at his own request at the ..
EQ
01:55pMANZ AG : CEO Hoerner-Marass to leave Manz AG at his own request at the end of 2..
EQ
07/17MANZ : 17 July 2018 Manz AG receives major order from one of the largest iron an..
PU
07/17MANZ : receives major order from one of the largest iron and steel conglomerates..
EQ
07/09MANZ : 9 July 2018 Laser cutting technology from Manz now also available for med..
PU
06/29MANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/29MANZ : 29 June 2018 Manz AG appoints Manfred Hochleitner as Chief Financial Offi..
PU
06/29MANZ : appoints Manfred Hochleitner as Chief Financial Officer
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017First Solar's Thin-Film Competition 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 362 M
EBIT 2018 4,75 M
Net income 2018 2,65 M
Finance 2018 8,08 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 96,53
P/E ratio 2019 14,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,7 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eckhard Hörner-Marass Chief Executive Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Drasch Chief Operations Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANZ AG17.33%335
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC2.35%9 006
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD15.08%8 252
FLEX LTD-16.68%7 939
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.40.08%7 692
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED18.49%7 551
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.